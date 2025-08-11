BRIDGE Updates

Infinite Campus Test Site

In the last edition of the NDDPI Messenger, we provided an update on the different site environments that will be available to LEAs. The Infinite Campus test site provides North Dakota users with a safe environment to explore features, validate functionality, and simulate workflows without affecting live data or production systems. It is strictly for testing and training purposes. Please note that the test site is not a live environment, and any data entered will not carry over to production. Users should avoid entering real or sensitive information, as the site may not follow the same security protocols as the live system. Additionally, outcomes or performance observed in the test site may not fully reflect those in the production environment.

Appropriate Activities in a Test Site

Explore new features and interface changes before they go live.

Practice workflows and processes to build confidence and familiarity.

Test configurations or settings to see how they behave.

Validate data entry and form logic without affecting production.

Train new staff in a risk-free environment.

Report bugs or inconsistencies found during testing.

Activities to Avoid in a Test Site

Enter real data, especially sensitive or confidential information.

Assume test results are final—performance and behavior may differ from production.

Use the site for actual business operations or decision-making.

Expect data persistence—test environments may be reset or wiped periodically.

Share test site credentials with unauthorized users.

FAQs

As North Dakota transitions to Infinite Campus through the BRIDGE initiative, districts have asked important questions about program tracking, reporting, and ongoing support. Here are the latest answers:

Q: Will all LEAs have to track summer school the same way?

A: Summer school can be tracked in Infinite Campus and the data will be reported to the state.

Q: Will alternative education programs be standardized across districts?

A: Not at this time. NDDPI is working to streamline reporting for middle and high school alternative education programs, with more guidance to come.

Q: Is there a required setup for ECSE programs?

A: Early Childhood Special Education can be tracked in Infinite Campus and the data will be reported to the state.

Q: Will EduTech continue supporting districts during the Infinite Campus transition?

A: Yes. EduTech will offer support and training until July 2026. Infinite Campus will handle all Infinite Campus-specific support.

Stay Informed: Visit our BRIDGE webpage for more updates and resources.

Have a question you’d like answered in a future FAQ? Let us know at BRIDGE@nd.gov.