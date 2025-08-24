The Future Beyond Smartphones: An Inside Look at How Two College Students Built XenevaOS

Xeneva Logo Ayushmaan Bora, Co Founder @Xeneva Manas Kamal Choudhury, Co Founder @Xeneva

This duo, aged 18 and 24, is building an OS on a custom kernel they built from scratch. It runs on everything, from XR (AR/VR) to PCs & Niche Custom Solutions.

We're not building just another OS. We're designing a Lifestyle.” — Ayushmaan Bora & Manas Kamal Choudhury, Co-Founders of Xeneva

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XenevaOS , is a paradigm shifting initiative by two college students. 18-Year-Old Ayushmaan Bora & 24-Year-Old Manas Kamal Choudhury are essentially building an Open Source Operating System from scratch with its own Custom Kernel. Their target, however, is not to be just another operating system but a barrier breaking factor between humans and computing. They are achieving this target by focusing & launching their product on the new and emerging field of XR(AR/VR). They aim to be an Operating System that provides a full fledged computing experience with new and modern features while running it on devices of the form-factor of everyday glasses. They are achieving this technically by not taking the burden of legacy codes, and creating the most optimized OS for their target hardware.However, that is not where they stop. XR(AR/VR) is one of their major but not the only use case. Having their very own kernel grants them full freedom - and they are utilizing their freedom to launch their OS on any and every device possible. It can run on our regular PC's & Mobiles but is not just limited to that, they are targeting custom niche solutions as well, such as - robotics, defense, healthcare and even enterprise grade bundles.Team Xeneva is still in its initial stages, but their dedication and potential can be analyzed in their work. Their project has garnered a decent amount of attention on the internet and amongst the Open Source community. They have 500+ stars on their GitHub repository, are appreciated by a few hundred people and are closely observed by over a dozen people. There are a few articles about them here on pages and forums, few of which have gone viral in the past.This duo hailing from Assam, India is not only attempting to create a lifestyle-setting product, but is also gifting the nation the 'India's First Operating System with its own kernel'. Many in the country including India's IT Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw have called for the need of India's own Operating System multiple times. More recently, Col Hunny Bakshi had also spoken about India's total reliance on foreign technology and how it is a massive strategic deficiency. This is what the founders of XenevaOS stated in an interview, "We at Team Xeneva believe that India needs its own set of native deep-tech technologies instead of relying on global giants and what they provide. XenevaOS is a step towards achieving that feat."Although highly ambitious, the duo agree that they have a long way to go. Which is why, they are now open to the community and industry for support and contributions. All this while, the duo have been running the venture bootstrapped - out of their own pocket money. According to the founders, they'd be able to release a Public Beta Version while being bootstrapped. The release of the Public Beta Version is scheduled this November. Post which, they intend to involve VCs & Investors to scale things up.This Public Beta Release in November is said to include a working version of the OS on the XR(AR/VR) platform running on ARM architecture. The duo is working relentlessly to meet this unforgiving deadline that they have set themselves. This will be the first time developers can get their hands on a full-featured, from-scratch OS built for this new class of devices.However, people and interested folks need not wait for November. Team Xeneva is making their official public debut at the IndiaFOSS 2025 Tech Conference in Bengaluru from September 20-21, an event organized by the FOSS United community. Team Xeneva invites all developers, enthusiasts, and innovators to join them at their Booth during the conference on September 20th and 21st. The team will be conducting live demonstrations of the XenevaOS prototype, showcasing its unique capabilities on multiple hardware platforms and discussing its roadmap.

XenevaOS : Public Beta Out Soon!

