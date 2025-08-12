New VR Experience Transports Leaders to the Frontlines of DRC Vaccine Delivery

Rotarians at the 2025 International Convention in Calgary immerse themselves in a VR journey to the frontlines of polio eradication.

REM5 STUDIOS’ "Apporter La Vie" takes leaders through DRC’s flooded roads and vast waterways, where health workers hold the fragile line against outbreak.

Apporter La Vie doesn’t just explain policies, it introduces us to real people working every day to save children's lives in places most of us will never see firsthand” — Amber Zeddies, Sr Program Officer, Polio Comms, Gates Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REM5 STUDIOS has launched "Apporter La Vie," a high-impact VR experience on Meta Quest 3 that immerses global leaders in the urgent mission to deliver vaccines across some of the world’s most remote communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Premiering at the DRC Presidential Forum and Rotary International Convention, the experience highlights the fragile cold chain vaccine delivery process and the logistical hurdles involved in achieving polio eradication and expanding childhood immunization coverage.Supported by the DRC Ministry of Health, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) , and the Gates Foundation , “Apporter La Vie” follows frontline health workers as they traverse vast, unpredictable terrain and navigate isolated villages far from the nearest health post. The experience restores urgency, proximity, and human clarity to a mission that cannot afford to be forgotten. Impact so far:- 1,500+ participants at the Rotary International Convention in Calgary- 90% reported increased commitment to immunization- Significant gains in emotional connection and advocacy intentAt the heart of “Apporter La Vie” is Kasongo, a frontline health care worker navigating washed-out roads, 100,000 km of inland waterways, and isolated floating villages to deliver vaccines. His journey reveals the precision and coordination required to keep doses cold, build community trust, and reach every child in a country where nearly one-third remain under-immunized.“Storytelling reveals what’s often hidden behind the headlines. Apporter La Vie doesn’t just explain policies, it introduces us to real people working every day to save children's lives in places most of us will never see firsthand,” said Amber Zeddies, Senior Program Officer, Polio Advocacy and Communications at the Gates Foundation.Built for the Meta Quest 3, "Apporter La Vie" combines high-resolution immersive video, custom hand-gesture controls, and interactive mixed reality, making it one of the most advanced immersive health education tools available today.BUILDING ON PREVIOUS SUCCESSThis experience builds on the success of REM5 STUDIOS’ award-winning "Polio’s Last Mile" VR experience, which:- Presented at over 20 global events since early 2024- Reached more than 11,000 health leaders, policymakers, funders and volunteers- Earned eight international awards- Helped catalyze new funding initiatives“This isn’t about VR as a novelty, it’s about presence as a tool,” said Amir Berenjian, CEO of REM5 STUDIOS. “We designed both Polio’s Last Mile and Apporter La Vie to close the distance between decision-makers and the frontline work of delivering polio protection to the world’s hardest-to-reach communities.”CALL TO ACTIONBring "Apporter La Vie" to your next event and inspire action and advocacy. The app is now available free worldwide on the Meta Quest Store . Already in use by NGOs, donor networks, and advocacy campaigns, it’s built to spark action for polio eradication and childhood immunization.More on "Apporter La Vie": seefeelchange.com/apporterlavieMore on "Polio’s Last Mile": polioslastmile.comA full media kit, including high-resolution images and video clips from the VR experience, is available upon request.ABOUT REM5 STUDIOSREM5 STUDIOS is a full-service, immersive experience agency with a long history of deploying VR, AR, MR, and AI for over 100,000 people worldwide. We leverage emerging technologies to solve problems, tell stories, build brands, and connect humans. More at www.rem5studios.com

Apporter La Vie - Meta Quest 3 Trailer

