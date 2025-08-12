GaHIN Launches Social Care Integration Initiative to Deliver Whole-Person Care Across the State

GaHIN

Whole-person care recognizes that health includes housing, food access, behavioral health, justice involvement, transportation, and more

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), in partnership with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), is launching the Social Care Integration Initiative to connect care teams across Georgia with the information they need to treat the whole person.This initiative brings together 22 Community Service Boards (CSBs), five inpatient facilities, and 66 Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) to share both clinical and social care data through a secure, statewide exchange. By doing so, Georgia is building a stronger, more connected care community that supports every individual’s health journey—not just the medical side, but also the social factors that shape their well-being.Why Whole-Person Care?Whole-person care recognizes that health is not only about diagnoses and prescriptions. It includes housing, food access, behavioral health, justice involvement, transportation, and more. Today, many care providers in Georgia are working without access to critical patient information, from previous treatments to social needs. That lack of connection limits outcomes.This initiative ensures that care teams have the full picture, allowing them to make more informed decisions, streamline care coordination, and reduce the burden on already stretched staff.What This Means for Georgia:Real-time access to unified patient records, including medical history, medications, social care needs, and assessmentsClosed-loop referrals that confirm whether patients receive the support they are referred toCustomized workflows to support high-impact programs like Jail In-Reach, housing support, and co-responder teamsTechnology and tools that make it easier for providers to deliver the right care at the right timeTraining, education, and support to make adoption smooth and sustainableBuilt for the Long-TermGaHIN’s role is to not only launch this initiative but to support it over the next five years. From onboarding to optimization, we are committed to ensuring this system grows with Georgia’s needs. That includes providing ongoing support, developing scalable infrastructure, and designing workflows that save time and reduce gaps in care.Whole-person care is more than a goal—it is a standard we are making possible across every region of the state. With this initiative, Georgia is equipping its care community with the resources, data, and coordination needed to improve health outcomes and transform how care is delivered.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.