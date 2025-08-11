Gonzalo Araújo C and Criptolat to Take Center Stage at Fintech Summit Americas 2025 in Mexico City

Gonzalo Araujo

CEO of SLM and founder of Criptolat, will join key executives from Binance, Bitso, Ibex, and Koywe at the Fintech Summit Americas 2025.

MéXICO CITY, MEXICO, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognized as one of Latin America’s foremost technology innovators, Gonzalo Manuel Araújo Cabarcas (@GonzaloAraujoC) will participate as a featured speaker at the Fintech Summit Americas 2025, taking place on August 12–13 at the Centro Asturiano de México in Polanco.Araújo will take part in the panel “Integration of Cryptoassets into the Traditional World”, alongside industry leaders from Binance, Ibex, and Koywe, moderated by Álvaro Sierra from Bitso. The discussion will focus on how financial institutions are incorporating crypto-based solutions to expand their services and attract new market segments.As CEO of SLM , a multinational technology company with operations across multiple countries and more than 13,000 corporate clients, Araújo has spearheaded award-winning solutions in cloud computing, virtualization, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and blockchain. His leadership has driven the development of proprietary platforms such as SLM Galeón VDI, SLM DocX, and GreenBlocks, designed to compete on a global scale while maintaining a sustainable and adaptable approach.The company’s expansion has been strongly supported by Mauricio Villasmil, SLM’s Vice President of Business, who has played a pivotal role in building strategic alliances and driving international growth. “With Gonzalo, we share the belief that technology must deliver tangible, lasting impact for businesses and society,” Villasmil emphasized.Beyond SLM and Criptolat , Araújo is the visionary behind projects such as AvocadoCoin and GreenCrypto Corporation, which merge blockchain technology with regenerative economy and artificial intelligence to address sustainability challenges in industries like agriculture.Gonzalo M. Araújo’s presence at the Fintech Summit Americas 2025 underscores his ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between the traditional financial system and the rapidly evolving digital economy.For more information on SLM’s solutions: www.slm.cloud

