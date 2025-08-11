Landscaping Expert Jeff Elshoff Shares Winter Plant Protection Tips in HelloNation

Jeff Elshoff of Twin Bay Landscaping

How can homeowners keep their plants alive through Michigan’s tough winters?

LAKE LEELANAU, MI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can homeowners keep their plants alive through Michigan’s tough winters? According to Jeff Elshoff of Twin Bay Landscaping in Lake Leelanau, the answer lies in early preparation. In a new article from HelloNation , Elshoff explains how even a few simple steps in the fall can make a big difference for plant health in the spring.Elshoff’s advice centers around one key idea: timing matters. Once the first hard frost arrives, it may already be too late for sensitive plants. Many homeowners wait until cold weather has fully set in before thinking about winterizing their landscape. But Elshoff emphasizes the importance of acting before that point. Young trees, recently planted shrubs, and flowering plants are especially vulnerable. Identifying those at-risk plants early gives homeowners the chance to protect them before damage occurs.One of the most effective ways to guard plants from winter stress is through mulching. Elshoff recommends applying a thick layer of mulch around the base of vulnerable plants. This helps to insulate the soil, maintain a more stable temperature, and reduce the damaging effects of freeze-thaw cycles. Additionally, mulch helps retain moisture, which is essential during the dry, cold months when plants still require hydration but can’t easily access it from frozen ground.For plants exposed to strong winter winds, especially delicate shrubs, Elshoff suggests wrapping them in burlap or frost cloth. Wind chill can be just as damaging as temperature drops, particularly for species that aren’t adapted to harsh winter conditions. Protective wrapping is a simple method that offers reliable protection. It doesn’t require specialized tools or extensive landscaping knowledge — just a bit of time and care.Another step that’s often overlooked is pre-winter watering. As Elshoff explains, water is still vital to plant health, even during the colder months. Soil that is well-hydrated retains heat more effectively than dry soil, which provides an added layer of warmth for plant roots. A deep watering before the ground freezes ensures that plants enter the dormant season in the best possible condition. Elshoff cautions that this needs to be done early, while the soil is still absorbent and temperatures haven’t dropped too low.Homeowners may believe that once plants stop growing in the fall, they no longer need attention. Elshoff points out that this isn’t the case. While above-ground growth may slow or stop altogether, root systems continue to function. This is why fall is such a critical period for care. Protecting roots is ultimately the best way to ensure that the entire plant survives winter and returns healthy in the spring.Elshoff also notes that landscape protection doesn’t need to be complex or time-consuming. By focusing on a few simple actions — mulching, covering delicate plants, and watering before freeze — homeowners can prevent a lot of common cold-weather damage. The result is fewer dead plants in the spring, less money spent on replacements, and a landscape that’s ready to thrive as soon as temperatures rise.Preparation also helps reduce long-term stress on plants. When plants are damaged by winter weather, they often use the early part of spring just recovering, rather than growing. That delay can lead to weaker blooms and shorter lifespans. By investing a small amount of effort now, homeowners give their gardens a head start next season. Elshoff encourages people to think of it not as a chore, but as a way to protect the investment they’ve already made in their yard.Lake Leelanau residents are no strangers to heavy snow, wind, and deep freezes. Still, many assume that plants will simply “bounce back” in the spring. Elshoff’s message is clear: survival isn’t guaranteed without a little help. But with the right protection, plants are more likely to return strong and vibrant when winter ends.To those unsure of where to begin, Elshoff suggests walking through the yard and identifying anything planted within the last year, any visible root flares, or any species known to be sensitive to cold. Those are the ones that should be prioritized. He adds that landscaping professionals like his team at Twin Bay Landscaping can also offer tailored advice based on property layout and specific plant types.For homeowners looking to reduce losses and strengthen their gardens, Elshoff’s tips provide a clear and practical starting point. His expert guidance is detailed in the HelloNation feature, Winter Protection for Plants: Don't Wait Too Late.

