Back-to-School with KidSmart Presented by Emerson $1 Million Distribution Day Thursday, August 14 at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for back-to-school, KidSmart will hold its 5th annual “Ready for Back to School $1 Million Distribution Day,” presented by Emerson and hosted by Ballpark Village . The Emerson team, along with Archie and Louie, will cut the official “Back-to-School Ribbon” at 8:00 am on Thursday August 14, kicking off the 2025 Back-to-School Season with KidSmart. The VIPs will be joined by University City Golden Explosion Marching Band, as they lead a parade of 1,000 teacher’s cars down Clark Street. The teachers will stop briefly at corporate partner tents, where volunteers will load their cars with essential supplies and educational tools to equip their students for back-to-school success.“On August 14, pre-registered teachers for this event will each receive $1000 worth of FREE school supplies and educational resources per classroom to ensure that 100% of their students are equipped and ready to learn on the very first day of the new school year,” said KidSmart Founder and CEO, Jennifer Miller. “Throughout each year, KidSmart continues to bridge the educational gap in our higher poverty communities by delivering critical supplies and resources directly to classrooms of every PreK-12th grade child in the 205 local schools we serve. KidSmart is driven by the belief that education can and will break the cycle of poverty. We provide a foundation of educational support on day one and every day throughout each year.”Every year, there are 90,000 children in the St. Louis area who face the reality of beginning school without the essential tools and resources that they need to access learning and succeed in school. Thanks to the dedication of KidSmart’s corporate partners and community volunteers, the organization can remove this extraordinary obstacle to education and deliver a powerful impact, starting with its $1 Million Distribution Day on August 14.KidSmart’s Ready for Back-to-School Season kicks off each July and continues into September. The organization relies on a community-wide collaboration to help equip all 90,000 local kids in need for back-to-school and throughout the entire school year. KidSmart’s Annual Push for Pencils Push for Change Campaign runs from August 1-31. It is the largest back-to-school supply drive in the region and includes more than 100 corporate and community partners collecting supplies and important financial support. The community can join the push and help make a change by giving a gift online at www.kidsmartstl.org/give . Every $35 gift during back-to-school provides one (1) backpack filled with essential supplies and resources, valued at $175, and fully equips one local student in need!2025 Community Partners for KidSmart’s Ready for Back-to-School Season Include:St. Louis Area Walmart Stores: August 2 & 3Annual Tax-Free Weekend Supply DriveDrop off New Supplies at St. Louis Area:LookAfter HairOld NavyAxes Physical TherapyRaising Cane’sCity MuseumSt Louis Closet CompanyParkside Financial Bank and TrustSince opening in 2002, KidSmart has distributed more than $95 million in FREE school supplies and educational resources, directly into the hands of PreK-12th grade students and their classrooms. For upcoming KidSmart events, to create a supply drive team, collect supplies, give a gift or register to volunteer at the KidSmart facility, visit https://kidsmartstl.org Supplies and financial gifts must be received by September 1, 2025, to be counted towards the 2025 Push for Pencils Push for Change grand total, but the need is year-round, and every gift given makes a big impact!About KidSmart:KidSmart, a not-for-profit organization based in St. Louis, has a mission to empower children in need to succeed in school by providing free essential tools for learning . Founded in 2000 by a local educator opened Missouri’s first and only free educational supply store, known as the “The KidSmart Free Educational Supply Store.” The organization has built a community-wide collaboration, which provides critical and stable educational resources for tens of thousands of students whose families live in poverty. Throughout each school year, KidSmart distributes millions of school supplies to students in need. The organization believes that every child, regardless of age, race, or socioeconomic background, deserves daily access to the most critical tools needed to empower learning and success in school. KidSmart has a goal of equipping 300,000 Missouri students in need with educational supplies by 2032.

