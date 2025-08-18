How To Get Fence Permits in Southeast Louisiana

Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works owner reviewing fence plans and permit documents with a homeowner in Covington, Louisiana.

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many homeowners, installing a fence is a straightforward decision: choose a design, hire a contractor, and enjoy the finished product. But in Southeast Louisiana, there’s an important step that can’t be skipped—securing a fence permit.

At Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works, a company with over three decades of experience building fences across Covington and the surrounding region, the team has seen firsthand how overlooking this step can cause major headaches.

“Getting a permit isn’t just red tape—it’s protection for your investment and peace of mind,” said Tony Ostrowski, Owner of Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works. “We’ve helped homeowners avoid costly mistakes by guiding them through the permit process before a single post is set.”

The Purpose Behind Fence Permits

Many homeowners are surprised to learn that fence permits exist to protect them just as much as the community. Local governments use them to make sure fences:

Comply with zoning laws so they don’t block sidewalks, encroach on public property, or violate neighborhood restrictions.

Respect property boundaries, helping prevent disputes with neighbors.

Meet safety requirements, such as maintaining clear sightlines for traffic near driveways and intersections.

Avoid utility conflicts by ensuring fences aren’t installed over underground lines for gas, water, or electricity.

Preserve drainage systems, preventing flood risks by avoiding structures that block water flow.

Without a permit, a homeowner may unknowingly violate one of these rules. This can lead to expensive fixes, legal disputes, or even removal of the fence—costs that far outweigh the small permit fee.

What the Permit Process Looks Like

While the exact requirements vary by parish and municipality, the general process includes:

Checking the local regulations — In St. Tammany Parish, for example, fences above a certain height require a permit, and some HOAs add their own guidelines for design and color.

Providing a property survey — This shows exactly where your fence will be placed and ensures it won’t cross into a neighbor’s land.

Submitting detailed plans — This might include height, materials, and style. Vinyl, iron, wood, and chain-link may each have their own rules.

Paying the permit fee — Usually modest compared to the cost of the fence itself.

Waiting for approval — Depending on the parish, this can take a few days to a couple of weeks.

Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works often assists customers in collecting the required documents, making design adjustments, and submitting applications to the appropriate office.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

One of the biggest issues Tony’s team sees is when homeowners begin installation before approval. Not only does this risk having to tear down a brand-new fence, but it can also result in fines.

Another common pitfall is relying solely on verbal agreements with neighbors about property lines. Even if a neighbor “approves” the fence location, the city or parish may not—and that verbal approval won’t hold up in a zoning dispute.

Finally, some homeowners mistakenly believe permits are only required for tall privacy fences. In reality, even shorter fences may need approval depending on where they are placed on the property.

Tony’s Tips for a Smooth Permit Experience

Start early — Apply for your permit as soon as you know the fence design.

Work with a knowledgeable contractor — A professional familiar with local codes can help avoid surprises.

Keep documentation organized — Surveys, HOA approvals, and design plans should all be easy to access.

Plan for inspections — Some parishes require a post-installation check.

Factor timing into your project schedule — Especially if you’re installing the fence before a big event or season change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I always need a permit for a fence?

A: Not always, but many parishes require one if your fence is over a certain height, is in a front yard, or is along public property lines.

Q: How long does it take to get a fence permit?

A: It varies by parish—typically anywhere from a few business days to a few weeks.

Q: Can Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works handle the process for me?

A: Yes! We regularly assist clients with applications, drawings, and compliance checks.

About Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

For over three decades, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has been providing Covington and the surrounding Southeast Louisiana communities with high-quality custom fencing, gates, and handrails. Known for expert craftsmanship, durable materials, and personalized service, Tony’s continues to be the trusted choice for homeowners looking to enhance security, privacy, and curb appeal.

