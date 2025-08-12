Lazarex Cancer Foundation to Conclude Operations at End of 2025

Founded in 2006 by Dana Dornsife, Lazarex has become a national leader in eliminating barriers to cancer clinical trials and care for underserved patients.

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 19 years at the forefront of cancer health equity and clinical trial access, Lazarex Cancer Foundation will officially conclude operations at the end of 2025.Founded in 2006 by Dana Dornsife, Lazarex has become a national leader in eliminating barriers to cancer clinical trials and care for underserved patients. The foundation has delivered groundbreaking programs - CARE, IMPACT, and the Lazarex Cancer Wellness HUBs - that have reached over 13,000 cancer patients across the U.S. and served an additional 100,000 individuals annually through community-based programs.“This decision is full of emotion,” explains Dana Dornsife, who founded the organization in honor of her brother-in-law. “We are deeply saddened to close, and also incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind. We didn’t just help patients - we reshaped the system. We made the impossible possible for thousands of families who were told there were no options left and we are so proud we were able to do that.”A Legacy of Systemic ChangeThrough its CARE and IMPACT Reimbursement Programs, Lazarex:- Supported 13,000+ cancer patients from the U.S. and 17 countries by reimbursing out-of-pocket travel costs to participate in clinical trials.- Achieved 35% diverse patient participation, nearly tripling the industry average of 12%.- Served households where 52% earned under $50,000/year, directly addressing the financial burden of trial participation.- Transformed clinical trial budgeting by making expense reimbursement a standard pharma practice.- Influenced a major federal change in FDA Guidance Language , formally recognizing out-of-pocket costs as a barrier to clinical trial participation and reimbursement as a legitimate tool for equity.- Helped pass legislation in 7 states supporting trial access and reimbursement policies.- Prioritized access to Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) testing, ensuring no-cost testing access for underserved patients.- Provided trial navigation support to hundreds of patients.- Built a network of 225 clinical trial sites, including 57 NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers.Additionally, the Lazarex Cancer Wellness HUBs, located in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco East Bay, have assisted over 100,000 patients annually by offering culturally competent cancer education and support. The work in these locations has raised awareness of cancer disparities and empowered communities to advocate for their health, connected patients to clinical trials, genomic testing, care resources, and wraparound support and provided skills training and local investment to support long-term community health outcomes.“Our work was never just about cancer - it was about bringing dignity, justice, and access to people often ignored through conventional healthcare systems and methods,” explained Dr. Marya Shegog, Lazarex’s Director of Health Equity & Programs. “Through the HUBs, we brought services to the people - where they were, on their terms and in culturally appropriate ways. That model must live on.”An Enduring LegacyDespite its transformational impact, Lazarex faced unsustainable economic challenges. The Inflation Reduction Act, diminishing DEI commitments, and reduced pharma and research funding created a sharp decline in key revenue streams.“We’ve stretched every dollar, every partnership, and every hour to sustain our work,” said Erin Miller, Lazarex’s Director of Operations & Development. “Continuing would compromise the integrity of what we do. We choose to close with pride in the quality, not just the quantity, of our impact.”Lazarex has been recognized nationally for its innovative, community-first approach and has become a trusted voice and key opinion leader in the movement for equitable access to cancer care and clinical research. Its programs, partnerships, and model have influenced policy, reshaped clinical trial operations, and - most importantly - changed lives.“To our patients, donors, partners, and communities—thank you,” added Dornsife. “This work has always been about you. And because of you, our impact will echo long after our doors close.”For details on Lazarex Cancer Foundation’s wind-down process and continued access to resources, visit www.lazarex.org About Lazarex Cancer Foundation: Lazarex Cancer Foundation is a non-profit in the U.S. devoted to improving equity in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Since 2006, it has removed barriers through innovative programs helping more than 13,000 patients access cancer care and cancer clinical trials. Lazarex Programs drive equity in cancer care too. Its programs have resulted in up to 63% minority participation and up to 52% participation from households earning $50,000 or less. It has also successfully lobbied the FDA and 7 states to reinforce that reimbursing cancer patients for travel is an important step to drive equity. Learn more at Lazarex.org.

