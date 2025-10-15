THE WONDER OF WHAT WE EAT: NEW BOOK SERIES HELPS FAMILIES HARNESS THE POWER OF FOOD

Dr. Ritu Saluja-Sharma’s groundbreaking book, workbook, and cookbook series—co-authored with her children—translates her comprehensive “Head Heart Hands” approach to healthy living into actionable steps for parents and kids. The comprehensive series, The Wonder of What We Eat, equips families with the knowledge, mindset, reinforcement and tools to help children build lifelong healthy habits.

With this series, I want to give families the help traditional medicine doesn’t have time for — the knowledge, mindset, support and tools that transform lives.” — Dr. Ritu Saluja-Sharma, a double board-certified physician, author, and mom

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ritu Saluja-Sharma , a double board-certified Emergency Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine physician, author, and mom, today announced the launch of her transformative new book series, The Wonder of What We Eat, designed to empower families to build healthier lives together. The books are part of her Head Heart Hands wellness program The Childhood Obesity Epidemic: A Call for ChangeThe pediatric obesity epidemic has become a global public health crisis. In the United States, nearly one in five children and teens are affected, with higher rates among lower-income families and certain racial and ethnic groups. Addressing this crisis requires more than quick fixes—it calls for education, empowerment, and sustainable change. That’s where The Wonder of What We Eat comes in. The comprehensive series equips families with the knowledge, mindset, reinforcement and tools to help children build lifelong healthy habits.By giving children this help early, The Wonder of What We Eat helps families shape not only their health—but the course of their lives.Dr. Saluja-Sharma also partners with school systems to integrate this content into classrooms and is working at the state level to help strengthen health education standards.“With this series, I want to give families the help traditional medicine doesn’t have time for — the knowledge, mindset, support and tools that transform lives,” Dr. Saluja-Sharma explains.The Wonder of What We Eat series includes a book and workbook available beginning October 15, 2025, followed by the release of a cookbook on November 18, 2025. Books can be purchased on Amazon via Head Heart Hands and in select bookstores nationwide.Book + Workbook Launch: October 15, 2025This science-based yet accessible guide reimagines food as medicine—empowering readers with essential nutrition knowledge and surprising insights into how what we eat affects our microbiome, metabolism, genetics, and mood, while helping families cultivate a positive mindset about food and health.The accompanying workbook, created in collaboration with her 11-year-old son, offers reflection prompts, simple tools, and habit-building strategies to help families put lessons into practice.Cookbook Launch: November 18, 2025Created in collaboration with her 9-year-old daughter, this cookbook makes healthy eating fun, affordable, and family-friendly. It includes over 75 recipes designed to bring the “food as medicine” philosophy to life with everyday meals kids and parents can enjoy together.“This book series shows what’s possible when we stop treating symptoms and start seeing health through a lifestyle medicine lens,” Dr. Saluja-Sharma explains. “The Wonder of What We Eat is about connecting the dots, helping people finally make sense of their health and feel empowered to change it.”From Healing Adults to Empowering the Next GenerationAfter 20+ years in the ER, Dr. Saluja-Sharma has seen firsthand how chronic disease devastates lives—and how preventable most of it truly is. Six in ten adults in the U.S. live with at least one chronic disease, despite the nation spending more on healthcare than anywhere else in the world.Seeking a better way to help patients, she earned a second board certification in Lifestyle Medicine—a field focused on preventing and reversing disease by addressing its root causes. Over the past five years, her Head Heart Hands program has helped adults lower their blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol; lose weight; improve energy; and even reduce or eliminate medications.“Seeing adults transform their health is incredible,” she says. “But so many ask the same question—why didn’t I get this help sooner?” That question inspired her to speak directly to children, making sure they have this powerful knowledge before chronic disease takes hold. The Wonder of What We Eat gives kids the nutrition education, mindset, and real-world skills most adults were never taught—empowering them to take ownership of their health for life.About the Author: Dr. Ritu Saluja-Sharma is a double board-certified physician in Emergency Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, with a medical degree from Wake Forest University and an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is the founder of Head Heart Hands — a 12-week lifestyle transformation program that has reached bus drivers, teachers, and corporate teams alike. As a trusted, evidence-based voice, she is passionate about making food-as-medicine education accessible to both adults and children.

