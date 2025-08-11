Act now to secure Summer EBT benefits

As summer begins to wind down, families have a limited window to secure essential food assistance through the Summer EBT program. The program offers $120 per child to help cover grocery costs when school food programs are not as easy to access. With the application deadline quickly approaching on Sept. 3, 2025, it's crucial for eligible families to act now.

Thousands of families may be unaware that they qualify for this essential benefit. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) are urging families to check their eligibility and apply before the deadline. Remember, once benefits are received, you have 122 days to use them.

Most eligible children received their benefits automatically on May 22, 2025, if their households:

Participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Participate in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Are Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) members in households with incomes under 185 percent of the Federal Poverty Level

Children in foster care also automatically received Summer EBT

However, families who did not receive benefits automatically, particularly those with children in Head Start programs that participate in the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Programs, should still apply to determine their eligibility.

Families are encouraged to visit sebt.oregon.gov or contact the Summer EBT Call Center at 833-673-7328 to verify their eligibility and apply.

ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht said, “Making sure children have access to nutritious food throughout the summer is critical. This small action could provide significant support to families in Oregon.”

Since May 22, 2025, more than 347,027 eligible school-aged children have been issued $41.6 million in Summer EBT food benefits.

“There are many more families out there who may be eligible for the $120 Summer EBT benefit,” ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams said. “This is more than a benefit—it’s a lifeline for many families. We’re asking our schools, community organizations, and summer meal providers to help spread the word by posting flyers and sharing information with families. Together, we can ensure every eligible child gets the food support they need this summer.”

Act now and don't let this opportunity pass by. Make sure your family receives the assistance it deserves by applying for Summer EBT before Sept. 3, 2025.

To learn more: