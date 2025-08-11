WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Digital Asset Management Market Reach USD 20.6 Billion by 2032 Growing at 15.8% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global digital asset management market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 363 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2331 Driving FactorsFactors such as the rise in the need for collaborative digital workflow, especially for marketing activities, encouraged organizations to use advanced digital asset management solutions. In addition, growth in the need to meet the government’s compliance is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud-based DAM solutions, growth in e-commerce and digital marketing and rising demand for video content are also propel the growth of the market.Market SegmentationThe digital asset management market is segmented into offering, business function, deployment mode and region. By offering, it is bifurcated into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. By business function, the market is segregated into human resources (HR), sales & marketing, information technology (IT) and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players operating in the digital asset management market analysis are Aprimo, Adobe Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, OpenText Corporation, North Plains Systems, Widen Enterprises Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help drive the growth of the digital asset management industry globally.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2331 Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the digital asset management market revenue. The increase in usage of digital asset management solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in penetration of advanced technology and higher adoption of cloud-based solutions and services.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the digital asset management market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing numerous benefits provided by this segment such as such as a high level of data security and safety. However, the live segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in adoption of in the adoption of cloud-based digital asset management due to low cost and easier maintenance.Based on business function, the information technology (IT) segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for nearly about two-fifths of the digital asset management market revenue, the DAM solution plays a crucial role in the Information Technology (IT) segment, as it enables IT teams to efficiently manage and organize digital assets related to software, hardware, and infrastructure. However, the other segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Factor such as growing use of AI and machine learning in DAM solutions, which will boost the market growth in the other segment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (363 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-asset-management-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The global COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected businesses across the world. It has positively impacted the adoption of digital asset management solution due to lockdown imposed by governments of different countries.● Furthermore, as industries move toward digitalization, digital asset management is a great option, as it provides agile efficiency as well as it provides real-time reporting features, which drive the market growth during the forecast period.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 