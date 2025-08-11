NEWS RELEASE

MDE names seven Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools for 2025-26; one school named Mississippi Science of Reading School

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading (SOR) Schools and one school as a Mississippi Science of Reading School for the 2025-26 school year.

The seven 2025-26 Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools are Lewisburg Primary, Lake Cormorant Elementary, Luther Branson Elementary, McLaurin Elementary, Pelahatchie Elementary, North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary. The 2025-26 Mississippi Science of Reading School is Senatobia Elementary in the Senatobia Municipal School District.

The Mississippi Emerging SOR designation is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade. The Mississippi SOR designation may be awarded to a school that has been an Emerging SOR school for two consecutive years.

All Mississippi K-5 schools are invited annually each spring to apply for science of reading recognition. Since the 2021-22 school year when MDE began offering this recognition, 26 schools have received the designation. Schools must reapply annually.

MDE’s Literacy Leadership Team will travel to the Mississippi Emerging SOR Schools beginning Tuesday, Aug. 12, to celebrate this accomplishment.



2025-26 Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools Celebration Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – 9 a.m. – Lewisburg Primary, DeSoto County School District

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – 1 p.m. – Lake Cormorant Elementary, DeSoto County School District

Wednesday, Aug. 13 – 1 p.m.- Luther Branson Elementary, Madison County School District

Thursday, Aug. 14 – 9 a.m. – McLaurin Elementary, Rankin County School District

Thursday, Aug. 14 – 1 p.m. – Pelahatchie Elementary, Rankin County School District

Tuesday, Aug. 19 – Noon – North Bay Elementary, Bay-Waveland School District

Tuesday, Aug. 19 – 1 p.m. – Waveland Elementary, Bay-Waveland School District

