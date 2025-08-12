Emtech Group Launches QMT TruePDF: Breakthrough in Automated PDF Validation

QMT TruePDF brings full automation to static and dynamic PDF content validation, cutting compliance risk, boosting accuracy and accelerating policy workflows

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emtech Group Inc., the leading provider of enterprise QA software for insurance carriers and Insurtechs, has announced the release of QMT TruePDF, a groundbreaking solution designed to automate the validation of static and dynamic content in generated PDF documents.QMT TruePDF automatically compares actual PDF content against expected results, validating alignment with business logic and regulatory standards. This enables insurance carriers to catch errors before they reach customers, shorten time-to-issue, and reduce operational overhead while significantly reducing compliance risks.“Manual validation processes introduce delays and increase the risk of human error,” said Donald Pegg, IT Executive Leader, Wealth Management & Insurance industry. “QMT TruePDF brings much-needed automation to document quality control, helping carriers maintain compliance and improve turnaround times.”Key Benefits of QMT TruePDF Include:• Ensure Compliance and Accuracy: Automatically detect data errors, missing fields, and formatting issues to meet regulatory standards and ensure policy accuracy.• Accelerate Processing Times: Streamline validation workflows to speed up underwriting decisions, policy issuance, and claims processing.• Improve Data Quality and Consistency: Validate against business rules and standards to ensure clean, reliable data across all submitted forms and documents.• Reduce Operational Costs: Replace manual review processes with intelligent automation to cut overhead and minimize rework.“At Emtech Group, we set out to redefine quality assurance for regulated industries. QMT TruePDF is another bold step in that journey—bringing automation to a blind spot that’s long been overlooked. We’re proud to help insurers replace manual guesswork with a precise and scalable validation,” said Alex Rodov, Founder of Emtech Group.Try It: Pilot Program Now OpenTo help insurers rapidly evaluate the benefits of QMT TruePDF, Emtech Group is offering to install and configure the solution in qualified test environments with no obligation for a limited time. Interested carriers and Insurtechs can register for the QMT TruePDF Pilot Program here About Emtech Group, Inc.Emtech Group Inc is the leading provider of enterprise software quality engineering solutions for validating insurance value chains for Insurance Carriers, Insurtechs and software vendors. Our customers are enabled to deliver quality products while avoiding the expensive and embarrassing consequences of the exposure of production defect leakage. Emtech Group drives key business outcomes for IT and transforms the way testing is completed, coverage is achieved, and the business partners with IT.To learn more about Emtech Group and its solutions, visit emtechgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.