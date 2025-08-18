Houston Attorney Secures Dismissal in Felony Counterfeiting Case Involving Alleged Fake Trojan and BIC Products
Houston Attorney Tyler Brock Secures Dismissal in High-Profile Felony Counterfeiting Case Involving Alleged Fake Trojan and BIC Products
The case drew significant media attention following a law enforcement raid on October 3, 2023, involving more than 20 officers who entered the client’s warehouse.
Prosecutors alleged that the client, a local gas station and wholesale business owner, knowingly distributed counterfeit Trojan condoms and BIC lighters valued at more than $150,000.
Trademark Counterfeiting is a serious offense under Texas law, carrying significant penalties upon conviction. If convicted, the client faced:
• 2 to 20 years in prison
• Fines up to $10,000
• Hundreds of thousands in restitution to Trojan and BIC
• Threat of deportation due to his non-citizen status
The case involved extensive investigation and court hearings over several months. The defendant maintained their innocence throughout the legal proceedings.
Brock said, “My client, a business owner, routinely bought items from wholesalers, unaware they were counterfeit. We fought against the felony charges and restitution demands levied against him.”
The dismissal means the client will not face criminal penalties related to these charges.
To find out more about the case or to speak to someone about the penalties associated with counterfeit products, contact:
Tyler Brock Law Firm, PLLC
1221 Studewood St.
Houston, Texas 77008
Phone: (713) 899-3355
www.tybrocklaw.com
Tyler Brock
Tyler Brock Law Firm
+1 713-899-3355
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.