Houston Attorney Secures Dismissal in Felony Counterfeiting Case Involving Alleged Fake Trojan and BIC Products

Houston Attorney Tyler Brock Secures Dismissal in High-Profile Felony Counterfeiting Case Involving Alleged Fake Trojan and BIC Products

We fought against the felony charges and restitution demands levied against my client. He kept his freedom, clean record, and future.”
— Houston Attorney Tyler Brock
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston criminal defense attorney Tyler Brock secured a complete dismissal of second-degree felony Trademark Counterfeiting charges filed against his client in the 177th Criminal District Court of Harris County, Texas (Case #: 185687201010).

The case drew significant media attention following a law enforcement raid on October 3, 2023, involving more than 20 officers who entered the client’s warehouse.

Prosecutors alleged that the client, a local gas station and wholesale business owner, knowingly distributed counterfeit Trojan condoms and BIC lighters valued at more than $150,000.

Trademark Counterfeiting is a serious offense under Texas law, carrying significant penalties upon conviction. If convicted, the client faced:

• 2 to 20 years in prison
• Fines up to $10,000
• Hundreds of thousands in restitution to Trojan and BIC
• Threat of deportation due to his non-citizen status

The case involved extensive investigation and court hearings over several months. The defendant maintained their innocence throughout the legal proceedings.

Brock said, “My client, a business owner, routinely bought items from wholesalers, unaware they were counterfeit. We fought against the felony charges and restitution demands levied against him.”

The dismissal means the client will not face criminal penalties related to these charges.

