U.S. Video Surveillance Market in 2025 : Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At a CAGR of 13.9%

U.S. Video Surveillance Market - By application, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

The U.S. video surveillance market was valued at $8.29 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.60 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027.” — Allied Market Research

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. video surveillance market was accounted for $8.29 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $23.60 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in demand for safety in high-risk areas, integration of IoT in surveillance cameras, and growth in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras have boosted the growth of the U.S. video surveillance market. However, initial installation investments and large data storage problems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of spy and hidden cameras and development of smart cities are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The U.S. video surveillance market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and customer type.Based on component, the market is divided into solution, service, and connectivity technology. The solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the market is categorized into commercial, military & defense, infrastructure, residential, and others. Based on commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the infrastructure segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.Based on customer type, the market is divided into B2B and B2C. The B2B segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fourths of the market. However, the B2C segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. video surveillance market report includes an in-depth study of the major market players such as Bosch Security SystemHKVISION, Ltd.Dahua TechnologyHoneywell Security GroupPanasonicFLIRInfinovaAvigilonAxis CommunicationPelcoKey Findings Of The StudyBy application, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.By component, the solution segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.By customer type, the B2B segment generated the highest revenue in 2019

