TeraByte Inc. Awarded Prestigious Award

Innovation and Excellence Awards from Corporate LiveWire

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeraByte, Inc. is proud to announce that we’ve been awarded the Software Development Company of the Year by Corporate LiveWire.TeraByte Unlimited, established in 1992, has developed proprietary software solutions for computer system management, security, and efficiency. The company initially provided services for IBM PC and midrange platforms and began developing multi-boot solutions In 1994, leading to the BootIt product line.TeraByte Unlimited's software portfolio includes tools for data backup and recovery, multi-boot management, and partition management. The company's in-house development of technologies like TBOS, advanced graphic frameworks, and compression engines has allowed it to engineer its own technology for performance, reliability, and customization.TeraByte Unlimited has also licensed Its proprietary technology to other technology firms.TeraByte Unlimited products include Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite a complete backup solution for individuals and businesses.The BootIt Collection covers multi-booting, partitioning, and disk imaging on traditional PC’s that use the standard BIOS and newer PC’s that use UEFI.QnE Companion is a set of quick and easy to use utilities for the PC. You can boost productivity with a clipboard manager, password manager, screen capture utility, launcher, and desktop icon utility. WPartWork for Windows, part of the BootIt Collection, allows you to easily manage all your partitions and drives directly from Windows. TeraByte Unlimited also produces Image for DOS, Image for Linux, OSD Tool Suite, and TBNetManage.Visit our Web page at:Visit our Facebook page at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.