European Businesses Move Toward Fine-Tuned AI as Adoption Rises Across the EU
Research shows that AI adoption is linked to higher innovation rates. A study of more than 12,000 EU SMEs found that companies with strong digital skills and a culture of innovation were far more likely to integrate AI. Another analysis of Eurobarometer data linked AI and robotics use to greater product, process, and marketing innovation, particularly in start-ups and scale-ups.
While much of this uptake has been driven by generic AI models, the next step for many businesses is fine-tuning—adapting a model to their own data and workflows. Fine-tuned models can deliver more accurate results in areas like legal compliance, healthcare diagnostics, and supply chain planning. European initiatives such as EuroHPC’s EuroLegalLLM and the LLMs4Europe program are investing in sector-specific models to support this shift.
The EU is also working to make infrastructure more accessible. The AI Act came into force in August 2024, with first obligations starting in February 2025, while the AI innovation package aims to give SMEs better access to high-performance computing. Despite these efforts, running fine-tuned models remains costly and complex, with enterprise GPUs requiring significant fixed investment and operational expertise.
