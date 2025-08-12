Polaris Quantum Biotech Unveils QuADD: Next-Generation Quantum-AI Drug Discovery Platform - Beta Testers Wanted

QuADD logo

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Quantum Biotech (PolarisQB), a leader in quantum-powered life science solutions, today announced the official launch of QuADD (Quantum-Aided Drug Design), the world’s first SaaS platform harnessing quantum computing and artificial intelligence to revolutionize drug discovery.

QuADD represents a seismic leap forward for pharmaceutical research. By harnessing the power of quantum annealers, QuADD can solve combinatorial library optimization problems orders of magnitude faster than classical approaches, and cuts drug candidate identification timelines to just a couple of hours. With input from a user-defined 3D protein binding pocket and ligand, QuADD explores a chemical space containing up to 10^30 theoretical molecules, uncovering novel, bioavailable, and readily synthesizable lead candidates that are unreachable by classical or wet-lab methods. The chemical space also includes on-demand, rapid-screen libraries, such as Enamine, LCC, Otava, eMolecules, and more. The technology natively optimizes for critical druglike criteria, including blood-brain barrier permeability, solubility, toxicity, metabolic stability, and geometric fit to protein targets. Binding energy, functional groups, and orientation are also scored to maximize molecular efficacy. QuADD delivers optimized libraries of 1,000–10,000 molecules (depending on binding pocket size), which are large enough for diversity and best-in-class discoveries, small enough for rapid downstream computational or experimental evaluation. Scaffold-hopping and IP-periphery exploration are built in for both novel and first-in-class leads. Lastly, QuADD is deployed as a secure, confidential, and isolated SaaS platform, accessible globally, and tailored to the stringent needs of biotech R&D. By harnessing quantum computing’s unmatched capacity for exploring vast chemical spaces, QuADD empowers researchers to focus their experiments on only the most promising, synthesizable molecules.

Call for Beta Testers:

PolarisQB is inviting innovative researchers, biotech companies, and academic teams to join its exclusive beta program. Participants will receive early access to the full power of the QuADD platform and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of drug discovery.

“We’re not just accelerating discovery - we’re breaking the speed barrier,” said Dr. Shahar Keinan, CEO and co-founder of PolarisQB. “QuADD puts the most advanced quantum and AI technology in the hands of the drug discovery community, and we’re excited to see what breakthroughs our beta testers will unlock.”

How to Apply:

Researchers interested in joining the QuADD beta program can register at www.quadd.bio. Spots are limited, so apply now to experience the future of drug discovery!

Polaris Quantum Biotech (PolarisQB), a leader in Quantum Computing for drug discovery, created the first drug discovery platform built on a Quantum Computer, Quantum-Aided Drug Design (QuADD). Founded in 2020 in Durham, North Carolina, PolarisQB utilizes the latest advancements in quantum and cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to identify drug lead molecules from a chemical space comprising 10^30 molecular options. The QuADD platform can search a massive chemical space and deliver molecules specific to on-demand libraries, as well as de novo space. Final candidates, identified in minutes, possess custom drug-like characteristics for the discovery project and are represented in 3D conformations within the target protein pocket. Additional information is available at www.Polarisqb.com.

