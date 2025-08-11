Night Zookeeper Launches iOS App to Inspire Creativity in AI-Driven World

Night Zookeeper Launches iOS App

Award-winning writing program Night Zookeeper Launches an iOS app that blends education and imagination to help children thrive beyond algorithms.

In a world where AI can write emails, summarize books, and answer questions in seconds, creativity sets us apart. This app is more than a learning tool. It’s a launchpad for young imaginations.” — Joshua Davidson, co-founder of Night Zookeeper

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI continues to shape the future of our world, Night Zookeeper is championing the next generation to build literacy and creativity skills that develop original thinking. The launch of its new iOS app brings its award-winning creative writing program to mobile devices worldwide, featuring the addition of “Quests.”

Designed for children aged 6 to 12. The iOS app features ‘Quests’ that guide children through a full reading and writing curriculum tailored to their skill level. With a focus on storytelling, self-expression, and creative confidence, the Night Zookeeper iOS app turns writing into a game-like adventure where children invent magical animals, complete story missions, and receive personalized feedback from real educators.

Existing Night Zookeeper users can log in to the app using their current accounts. New users can start with a free trial and explore the full program through the Night Zookeeper Website or directly in the iOS app store.

Night Zookeeper was founded in 2011 by children's author Joshua Davidson and educator Paul Hutson. Night Zookeeper is an online learning program that builds reading, writing, and spelling skills through gamified learning. Night Zookeeper is also a 6-book series authored by co-founder Joshua Davidson, and a 10-part television mini-series co-created with children.

