RAAS Launches Navratri 2025 Chaniya Choli Collection Blending Tradition & Luxury

Chicago-based brand launches handcrafted Chaniya Cholis blending tradition, modern elegance, and festive charm.

Navratri is more than a festival — it’s an emotion, a connection to our roots, and a celebration of joy.””
— Shreya Patel, Founder of RAAS
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAAS, the celebrated Indian women’s clothing brand known for blending heritage craftsmanship with modern design, proudly introduces its Navratri 2025 Chaniya Choli Collection — a vibrant celebration of color, movement, and tradition.

Available now at https://raastheglobaldesi.com and through select marketplaces including Nordstrom and Macy’s, the collection features hand-embroidered Chaniya Cholis, mirror-work lehengas, and silk-georgette ensembles designed to turn every Navratri dance into a runway moment.

“Every twirl tells a story,” says Shreya Patel, Founder of RAAS. “This year’s designs are about honoring the deep cultural roots of Navratri while giving women a reason to feel glamorous, confident, and comfortable all night long.”

Collection Highlights:
• Full-Flare Chaniya Cholis – 15–20 meters of flowing fabric for dramatic Garba spins.
• Mirror-Work & Hand Embroidery – Patterns inspired by Gujarat and Rajasthan traditions.
• Hand-Dyed Dupattas – Bold colors symbolizing joy and celebration.
• Premium Fabrics – Lightweight georgette and silk blends for comfort and movement.

Why This Collection Stands Out:
• Designed with cultural authenticity and modern silhouettes for global appeal.
• Perfect for Navratri nights, weddings, and festive gatherings.
• Exclusively crafted to make Indian festive wear accessible across the USA without compromising quality.



About RAAS
RAAS is a Chicago-based fashion brand specializing in Indian women’s clothing that blends traditional artistry with modern design. From intricate hand embroidery to contemporary cuts, RAAS celebrates heritage while making it wearable for today’s woman. The brand’s collections are available online at https://raastheglobaldesi.com and through select retail partners, including Nordstrom and Macy’s, bringing authentic Indian festive wear to customers across the USA.

Shreya Patel
Raas international clothing inc
+1 630-407-7419
You just read:

