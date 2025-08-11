August 11, 2025 - D.C. Man Pleads Guilty to Abduction and Attempted Rape in Alexandria Court

Commonwealth of Virginia

D.C. Man Pleads Guilty to Abduction and Attempted Rape in Alexandria Court

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter have announced that Dykwon Perry Davis, a 26-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to two felony counts, Abduction with the Intent to Defile and Attempted Rape, in the Circuit Court for the City of Alexandria, Virginia. The abduction charge carries a potential maximum penalty of life in prison. The attempted rape charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

There is no plea agreement in this case. The prosecution remains free to argue for any sentence it deems appropriate.

The charges arose from an investigation into the report of a sexual assault that occurred in the late evening hours of February 3, 2024, in the Potomac Yard neighborhood of the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Police Department is the lead investigative agency on the matter. Alexandria detectives received significant assistance from the Metro Transit Police Department in Washington, D.C.

“My Office's Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Division was proud to work alongside Alexandria Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter and his team to ensure this defendant was held accountable for this brutal, violent abduction and attack,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I commend the work of the Alexandria Police Department, the Metro Transit Police, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Eastern District of Virginia for their efforts in apprehending and investigating this case. When local, state, and federal law enforcement work together to deliver justice, our communities are safer.”

“The defendant has now been convicted of serious criminal offenses and my office will seek a significant sentence of active incarceration. I would like to thank Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Office of the Attorney General for their assistance in the professional prosecution of this matter. I would also like to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern District of Virginia and the District of Columbia for their efforts in bringing this matter to a successful conclusion. I would be remiss if I did not praise the dedicated detectives at the Alexandria Police Department and the Metro Transit Police Department for their thorough investigation,” said Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter.

The matter was prosecuted by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Alexandria in conjunction with the Office of the Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Both the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia provided significant assistance to the prosecution of the matter.

The defendant is being held without bail in the William G. Truesdale Alexandria Adult Detention Center. The sentencing of this matter will be held on November 20, 2025.

