Hunters Reminded of Laws Regarding Waterfowl Hunting Blinds

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that waterfowl hunting blinds may not be placed on or in the waters of the state earlier than the first Saturday in September.

Anyone who places a blind must have their name and address permanently and legibly shown on the blind by waterproof paint or rustproof tag.

Waterfowl blinds located on any waters of the state except Lake Chaplain must be removed on or before May 15 of the following year. A blind located on Lake Champlain must be removed by February 15 of the following year.

Placement of signs for the purposes of claiming waterfowl blind locations has no basis in law and is unenforceable.

“Finding a good place for a waterfowl hunting blind can be challenging,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Jason Batchelder, “but we urge hunters to show respect for each other so they can all have an enjoyable, safe hunting experience.”