Franklin Park as the People’s Park

Franklin Park, Boston’s largest public park and a defining feature of the city, is a Boston Landmark and the “gem” of the Emerald Necklace. Designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, the park embodies his vision of a natural refuge offering multiple forms of enjoyment “within easy reach of the people of the city.”

Planning for Franklin Park began in 1885, with development continuing through the 1890s. Olmsted imagined a landscape in harmony with nature, where scenic beauty and purposeful design could coexist. He envisioned distinct zones: tranquil green spaces, wildlands, a man-made meadow, and buildings that blended into the environment, all balanced with areas dedicated to recreation and gathering. The Playstead was the first of these spaces to be developed in 1888, designed for school athletics, exhibitions, and large public ceremonies. Tennis courts followed in 1896, with golf links added the next year. In 1949, White Stadium was built to continue supporting school sports.

BPS Sundays at Franklin Park Zoo in 2024. Source: Mayor’s Office Photo by Mike Mejia

Franklin Park Zoo opened in 1914. Although Olmsted had originally proposed a zoological garden featuring native animals, the Zoo’s later expansion to include exotic species still honored his scenic philosophy. Today, the Zoo remains a major cultural anchor, hosting events like Boston Lights, Bonsai Shows, and Biodiversity Walks alongside regular programming.

Throughout its evolution, Franklin Park has reflected the intersections of public investment, civic engagement, and community imagination. It has remained a living space shaped by the people who use it and those who fight to preserve it.

Elma Lewis with Duke Ellington at the Elma Lewis Playhouse in the Park, ca. 1970. Credit: Northeastern University Archives & Special Collections.

One of the most influential figures in the park’s cultural history is Elma Lewis, a pioneer of arts education and Black cultural life in Boston. She founded the Elma Lewis School of Fine Arts in 1950 and the National Center for Afro-American Artists in 1968. In the summer of 1966, Lewis and her students cleaned the long-neglected site of the former Overlook Shelter and constructed a stage, creating what would become the Playhouse in the Park. From 1966 to 1978, Lewis hosted nightly summer performances, ranging from Duke Ellington to the Boston Ballet, from the Fourth of July through Labor Day. The series fostered a sense of shared cultural pride and public celebration. Today, Playhouse in the Park continues in tribute to Lewis’s original vision.

Vendor at the 2024 Puerto Rican Festival in Franklin Park. Source: Mayor’s Office Photo by Mike Mejia

Building on this legacy, Franklin Park continues to be a hub for cultural events and community celebrations. On July 26 and 27, 2025, the 58th annual Puerto Rican Festival will take place at the Playstead, honoring Puerto Rican heritage, culture, and history. Throughout the year, a diverse range of events activate the park, celebrating the many cultures, artists, and communities that define Boston today. This August, I’ll be attending the Golf Course Concert Series, a Playhouse concert, and the Dominican Festival and Carnival celebrations. Each of these events reflects the park’s ongoing role as a community stage and gathering ground.

Franklin Park’s story also includes periods of decline. Over the years, the golf course, White Stadium, and the Zoo have all suffered from neglect and budget cuts. In response, community members, supported by Elma Lewis, formed the Franklin Park Coalition in 1971. Through decades of advocacy, the Coalition worked to address maintenance and management issues, ultimately securing historic landmark status for Franklin Park in 1980.

Unlike many Boston landmarks, Franklin Park is free, open to the public, and accessible. That makes it a rare and vital space, one where history is not only preserved but lived. Whether you are taking a walk, playing basketball, attending a festival, or listening to live music on the golf course, your presence keeps the park alive. As Olmsted once said, “So long as considerations of utility are neglected or overridden by considerations of ornament, there will be no true Art.” Use and engagement are what make this landmark truly extraordinary.

Franklin Park belongs to everyone. Its future depends on all of us.

To learn more about the history of Franklin Park, read the Boston Landmarks Commission's Study Report from 1980.

