A few months ago, our team came upon an article in the Boston Globe from July 1889, describing the apparent discovery of a cave in Franklin Park. The article includes surprising details, including that it was “75 feet without reaching any limit”, and that “relics that have been found within it show it to have been unquestionably inhabited by Indians.”

This raised more than a few archaeological questions. First, Boston’s bedrock is almost exclusively slate and puddingstone, and none of Boston’s bedrock dissolves in water or forms caves naturally. Second, where exactly was the cave in Franklin Park? Lastly, what types of evidence were there for human occupation of this cave? Here’s what we’ve been able to figure out:

The article also mentions the cave as being formed from a jumble of rocks. This type of cave is called a “tallus cave,” meaning it is a void between large stones and other materials that form naturally. These can come from glacial deposits, rock collapses, and other events that cause massive boulders to pile up over time or suddenly.

Another article mentions the cave was found in the vicinity of Williams Street. With the help of the friendly City Archives team, we pulled the original plans for the park and found that Williams Street’s original path stretched from near the western entrance of the park and then along the northern area of the William J. Devine Golf Course. From this, we were able to somewhat reduce the location of the potential cave site to the western portion of the park, in the vicinity of the Shattuck campus. As for evidence of human occupation, the descriptions are vague.

The articles discuss the plans for demolishing the cave, potential burial of the cave in stone rubble, the presence of a massive rattlesnake, and other trials and tribulations that prevented further investigation soon after the cave discovery. Our recent walkover of the site did not reveal any obvious sign of a cave. Is the cave still there? Are there more caves to be found? Are they Boston’s Lascaux? Only time will tell.

Joe Bagley is the City Archaeologist and Director of Archaeology

Photographs of Articles for Reference: Article 1 | Article 2 | Article 3 | Article 4

Photograph in Header: Williams Street under construction ca. 1889. Image courtesy of Historic New England, Photo by Edmund K. Brown, gift of Carl R. Nold, November 24, 2008.

Sign up for news from the City of Boston’s Archaeology Program.