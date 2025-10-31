Mayor Wu and the Office of Black Male Advancement Launch Fourth Annual Community Empowerment Grants

Applications are now open for $500,000 in grants for community organizations working to strengthen programs and support for men and boys across Boston’s neighborhoods

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement (BMA) announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Community Empowerment Grants, a $500,000 investment in local organizations working to improve outcomes for men and boys across Boston. Now in its fourth year, this initiative continues to build on the City’s efforts to advance equity, opportunity, and community partnership for residents across neighborhoods. This program, funded through Black Male Advancement’s operating budget, will provide up to $20,000 in funding for local nonprofits to expand their impact, strengthen capacity, and build programs that directly support men and boys in Boston.

“The Office of Black Male Advancement and Black Men and Boys Commission are ensuring that we as a City are investing more and more into empowering local community organizations,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re thrilled to relaunch the Community Empowerment grants program for a fourth time and encourage interested organizations to partner with us to support our Black men and boys across every neighborhood.”

Since its launch in 2022, the Community Empowerment Grants have distributed $2 million to more than 150 community-based organizations. Each year, these organizations deliver programs that build skills, create opportunities, and strengthen families across Boston.

“The Community Empowerment grants program is about investing in what works — community-driven solutions and opportunities for advancement created by the people closest to the challenges,” said Frank Farrow, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement. “By deepening our partnerships and expanding capacity, we’re not just funding programs; we’re shaping systems of equity that will improve outcomes for our residents. The real impact happens when the City and community work hand in hand to uplift the potential of generations of Black men and boys in Boston.”

In 2024, grantees served more than 9,000 men and boys across Boston, advancing equity through education, housing, wellness, and civic engagement programs. The 2025 cycle expands this work by providing grantees with capacity-building resources through BMA’s Capacity Building and Impact Institute and a community of practice to strengthen collaboration and long-term sustainability.

“The Black Male Advancement Community Empowerment Grants are an investment in the leadership and brilliance that already exists within our communities,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. “When we equip organizations with the resources to sustain their work, we strengthen the foundation for lasting equity and opportunity for Black men and boys across Boston.”

"Our nonprofits are some of the strongest partners we have in fighting for equity and tackling the problems at a grassroots level," said City Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4). "These grants empower those institutions to empower others and keep improving outcomes for our black men and boys."

Grants prioritize initiatives in seven focus areas:

Mentoring and Out-of-School Time

Youth and Young Adult Pathways

Housing Mobility

Economic Inclusion and Wealth Building

Workforce Training and Development

Fatherhood Engagement

Mental Health and Wellness

Applications are due by Monday, December 1st, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants must be based in Boston and have a proven track record of supporting men and boys.

A virtual information session will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at noon via Zoom. Interested applicants can use attend the information session.

For more information, visit our grants page or email grants@boston.gov.

The Community Empowerment grants program builds on BMA’s ongoing efforts to make Boston a home for everyone. The Office’s Equity Study Survey, a citywide effort to better understand the lived experiences of Black men and boys in Boston, is still live and open for responses. The City encourages community members, youth workers, policy advocates, and residents to share their voices. Insights gathered will help shape future programs, investments, and citywide policies that support Black men and boys. The survey is anonymous and all questions are optional. Residents can access the Equity Study survey at boston.gov/bma-equitysurvey.

About the Mayor's Office of Black Male Advancement

The Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement works to empower Black men and boys and ensure equitable access to opportunities across the City of Boston. The Office focuses on policies, programs, resources, and partnerships that drive measurable impact and also directs and supports the Black Men and Boys Commission and My Brother’s Keeper Boston.