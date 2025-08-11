Global Media Executive Larry Namer Endorses Never Give Up Day This August 18

Larry Namer’s support shines a global spotlight on a movement celebrating resilience and the will to keep going

When a media pioneer like Larry Namer joins our cause, it proves that the Never Give Up spirit speaks to leaders who know what it takes to turn vision into reality” — Alain Horoit

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Never Give Up Day , the global observance dedicated to perseverance, resilience, and the power of the human spirit, proudly announces the endorsement of Larry Namer , co-founder of E! Entertainment Television and President of Metan Global Entertainment Group. As a pioneering figure in the global media industry for over five decades, Namer’s support marks a significant milestone for the movement’s visibility and influence.What began as a grassroots celebration of determination has grown into an international event spanning more than 40 countries. On August 18 , millions around the world will take a moment to honor those who persist in the face of challenges, share personal stories of resilience, and inspire others to keep going.“In my career, I’ve learned that real success is rarely a straight line,” said Larry Namer. “Perseverance is the constant — it’s what allows ideas to grow, careers to flourish, and dreams to become reality. Never Give Up Day captures that truth in a way that resonates across cultures and industries.”From the United States to Europe, Africa to Asia, Never Give Up Day is gaining traction among communities, schools, nonprofits, and businesses. Its message is universal: every effort matters, every setback is a stepping stone, and every person has a story worth honoring.Founder Alain Horoit believes that Namer’s endorsement is a turning point for the day’s global expansion. “When a media visionary who has built empires on resilience stands with us, it amplifies our mission to an entirely new level,” said Horoit. “This is about more than one day — it’s about a movement that inspires people to believe in their capacity to overcome.”Namer’s career embodies the spirit of Never Give Up Day. From co-founding E! Entertainment to launching multiple international media ventures, his journey reflects an unwavering commitment to innovation and a refusal to accept limitations.As the 2025 celebration approaches, Never Give Up Day invites individuals, organizations, and communities to join in — whether through personal acts of perseverance, community events, or brand-aligned campaigns. With the backing of leaders like Larry Namer, the movement continues to grow in reach and impact, reminding the world that resilience is not just a value — it’s a force that shapes lives.About Never Give Up DayObserved annually on August 18, Never Give Up Day is a global celebration dedicated to honoring perseverance, resilience, and the determination to overcome life’s challenges. Proclaimed by over 137 mayors across the U.S. and Canada and embraced in more than 40 countries, the day unites people around the belief that every story of persistence matters.

