Filipino Company Launches Two Nationwide Directories to Connect Service Providers with Customers

Connecting Filipino Service Providers and Customers Nationwide Through Efficient Online Directories

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teampageone Web Portal Services, a Filipino digital marketing company, launched two nationwide online directories, ServicePros PH and SalonPros PH, to connect service providers with customers by location and specialty for enhanced and efficient service search.

ServicePros PH offers an organized directory for various service providers, whether freelance or enterprises, across the Philippines.

SalonPros PH caters to beauty and wellness professionals (hair stylists, nail technicians, and massage therapists, to name a few).



For Service Providers

Option to be listed in up to 50 cities and 30 service categories. Service providers can be listed in different cities and for all their services. They can be flexible with their location; for example, if they need to go home to their province, they can change their location to their current location. This increases their chances of getting more projects with the enhanced searching feature.

A dedicated webpage per service provider. Each service provider’s dedicated profile page is like a one-page website for the service provider, complete with their services, experience, certifications/trainings, contact details, availability, and booking calendar. This builds trust more than a social media page.

Get found by customers on Google. Not only can customers find the service provider's webpage in the directory, but Google can also index it.

Job notifications and invites. Providers can get job notifications/invites whenever a customer posts a job according to their location(s) and services listed.

Apply to jobs posted by customers on the directory.

Flexible scheduling. Service providers with regular jobs but who want to make extra outside their regular work hours can adjust their availability on their free days only.

History of bookings. The service provider's confirmed bookings are recorded in the provider's private dashboard for repeat business.

For Customers Seeking Services

Customers can find qualified providers by specialty, location, and availability, browse profiles, examine credentials, and book services.

Post jobs on the directory. Alternatively, they can post projects or jobs on the directory, with the option to invite service providers to their job post.

Request and receive quotes in an organized manner within the customer’s dashboard for a more informed decision when hiring.

Company owners can hire extra staff as needed. Business owners needing temporary manpower can conveniently search according to location and skills and save them as favorites in their customer dashboard, and even find permanent staff to hire.



ServicePros PH and SalonPros PH serve individual and corporate clients seeking freelancers or expanding staff.

Founder Hazel Christine V. Herber noted the platforms address the inefficiencies of social media for service acquisition. Current methods, such as commenting on posts or sending direct messages, overwhelm both providers and customers, resulting in poor outcomes.

Early Successes

Early into the launch, service providers have started to be discovered through Google and receive requests for quotes or bookings. Some service providers were able to secure large projects from companies, including a chain of offices that required AC repairs and a call center that needed bulk PC repairs.

Teampageone's vision is to boost the Philippine economy by helping service specialists connect with customers through these efficient platforms, recognizing that Filipino professionals are highly skilled, resourceful, and hardworking and just need a medium for better online visibility.



