North West Legislature meets Provincial Treasury over first quarter 2025/26 reports, 12 Aug

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will hold an oversight meeting with Provincial Treasury over the first quarter 2025/26 performance report, North West Provincial Government expenditure report as of June 2025 and first draft 2026/27 annual performance plan and budget.

The North West Provincial Legislature will also brief the committee on the North West Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Bill 2023.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Time: 08h00-13h00

Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2

Members of the media who would like to be part of the meeting can contact Ms Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Enquiries:

Ms Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel: (018) 392 7000

Cell: 079 527 0628

Fax: 086 695 3784

E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za

Website: www.nwpl.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates