Leading UK Supplier Opens Irish Online Store for Sash Windows

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dublin, Ireland – 11/08/2025 – Colin’s Sash Windows , one of the UK’s top suppliers of uPVC sash windows, has officially launched its dedicated Irish website, giving customers across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland the ability to order premium uPVC sash windows online with ease.The new platform has been designed to make window ordering more straightforward than ever. Customers can browse product options, configure specifications, and arrange delivery directly to their homes or projects – all without leaving their device.For over a decade, Colin’s Sash Windows has been supplying Irish homeowners, builders, and architects with high-quality uPVC sash windows known for their traditional style, energy efficiency, and low maintenance. This dedicated Irish site reinforces the company’s commitment to serving the entire island of Ireland with the same competitive pricing, exceptional service, and reliable delivery it is known for on the mainland.“We’ve proudly worked with customers in Ireland for more than 10 years, and this new website is the next step in making our service faster, simpler, and even more accessible,” said Colin Greenslade, Founder of Colin’s Sash Windows. “Whether you’re in Cork, Belfast, Galway, or Dublin, you can now order our uPVC sash windows online with complete confidence.”The launch comes as demand for sash window replacements and upgrades continues to grow in Ireland, driven by both period property renovations and modern energy efficiency requirements.The new Irish website offers:• Full product range – Browse and customise uPVC sash windows to suit any property style.• Island-wide delivery – Direct to customers across all 32 counties.• Proven quality – Products supplied by one of the UK’s leading sash window companies • Simple online ordering – Clear steps from quote to checkout.Customers can explore the new website and request a free, no-obligation quote today at www.colinssashwindows.ie About Colin’s Sash WindowsColin’s Sash Windows is a leading supplier of high-quality sash windows, casement windows, and doors, serving homeowners, builders, and architects across the UK and Ireland. Known for blending traditional aesthetics with modern performance, the company offers products that deliver durability, style, and energy efficiency.

