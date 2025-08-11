Global Application Delivery Controllers Market Rises from $2.3 Billion in 2020 to $12.8 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The application delivery controllers (adc) market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.Emerging need to continue uninterrupted communication channels along with different business operations, rise in the number of mobile-based applications, and increase in trend of bring your own device to workplace drive the growth of the global application delivery controllers (ADC) market. Moreover, low setup and maintenance costs supplement the market growth. However, issues related to security restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the inclination toward cloud and rise in adoption of ADC by the IT and telecom sectors are estimated to create new opportunities in the coming years.ADC is used in enhancing performance of web application, increase the response rate of applications, decrease bandwidth requirement, and secure & improve resource efficiency. A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., and Radware Ltd. are the major product & service providers to various end-user industries across the globe. In addition, government initiatives toward digitization is expected to boost the market growth. In addition, government initiatives toward digitization is expected to boost the market growth.According to Aarti Goswami, Research Analyst, BFSI at Allied Market Research, “The ADC market size drastically changed, due to trends such as work from home, online communication among business units, and threats of cyber-attacks in the pandemic period.The end-user industries shift toward cloud networking. The IT & telecom sector segment is expected to grow at a notable rate during the application delivery controllers market forecast. The demand for the ADCs from developing countries, due to high internet penetration. This, in turn, is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the app delivery controller. The government segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.Emerging regions of Asia-Pacific are expected to witness maximum growth of ADCs. Factors such as rapid development of various industries, including IT and emergence of online transactions drive the growth of the ADC. North America accounted for the highest ADC market share of 50% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to existence of well-developed IT and various end-user industries.Procure Complete Research Report Now :Regional government initiatives, mainly in Asia-Pacific, encourage the small and medium enterprises and other users for digitization, which, in turn, supports the growth of the ADC market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Webscale, Dell Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and KEMP Technologies Inc. Covid-19 ScenarioThe demand for ADC increased considerably as organizations shifted to work from home culture due to lockdown and the need to stay productive while working from any location.According to the survey by the Ecological Momentary Assessment, nearly 90 percent of the total enterprises that participated in the survey highlighted that they made changes in their application delivery infrastructure with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. These changes involved strengthening security and increasing capacity. Key Findings of the Study:Depending on deployment mode, the on-premise segment led the ADC market in terms of revenue in 2020.According to enterprise size, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to gain highest CAGR in ADC market size.By end user the IT & telecom segment accounted for the highest ADC market share in 2020.Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

