Wocute Announces Major Update: Introducing New In-App Game "Dream Homeland" and Enhanced Health Management Features

SAUDI ARABIA, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 11, 2025, Wocute, the fully integrated women’s community platform designed with Muslim cultural values, rolled out a significant update with the introduction of its in-app simulation game, "Dream Homeland". This new feature combines immersive social interaction with farming and decoration elements, providing a space for social interaction and community engagement. Users who have early access to the game will receive a free starter pack for farming to kick start their journey.

Wocute is an intelligent digital lifestyle community specifically for Muslim women worldwide, featuring tools like smart period tracking, personalized health data analysis, and a secure community. This setup builds a balanced ecosystem emphasizing scientific health management and emotional support. The introduction of Dream Homeland supports Wocute’s focus on health and social features, providing an interactive experience.

Game Design Focused on Emotional Bonding

"Dream Homeland" primarily focuses on rebuilding a virtual home. At the beginning, users will receive a "letter from mom" and engage in activities like planting crops, harvesting produce, and decorating their homes guided by the Wocute assistant "Cute Q". Users can redeem in-game rewards to purchase tools, materials, or decorations, while earning experience points. As these points accumulate, the home level increases, unlocking new crop varieties and decor options.

The game includes several features:

● Daily Tasks: Completing tasks earns extra rewards, speeding up home-building progress.

● Store: Offers a rich variety of items, such as seeds, fertilizers, growth boosters, and decorations, tailored to various stages of gameplay.

● Community: Users can exchange tips and hidden gameplay strategies within the community.

● Daily Rankings: Ranking settlement concludes daily before midnight. Users with higher levels can get more and better rewards.

In addition to these features, "Dream Homeland" offers special interactive gameplay where users can visit their friends’ homes to help with tasks like watering, fertilizing, or pest control, and even “pick” some ripe produce for extra benefits. However, players must harvest their own crops promptly to prevent friends from doing the same.

Fostering an Inclusive Digital Community

“Through in-depth user research, our team has long discovered that modern Muslim women seek digital social experiences that align with their faith while building social connections. ‘Dream Homeland’ was developed as a creative solution to meet this need,” said Jean Wang, the CEO of MQJC. She noted that the narrative of “a letter from mom” from the game authentically mirrors the intergenerational support common in Muslim families, allowing users to care for their virtual farms as a way of nurturing family ties.

On the game’s design approach, Jean added, “We intentionally minimized competitive aspects, reframing mechanics like ‘picking crops from other homes’ into social interactions. In future updates, we’ll introduce diverse architectural styles and interactive features to help Muslim women from around the world feel a sense of cultural belonging on the platform.”

Enhanced Intelligent Health Management Tools

Alongside the debut of "Dream Homeland", Wocute has significantly upgraded its core health management section. The platform now seamlessly integrates intelligent menstrual tracking, personalized health analytics, and focused community features to empower users in managing their wellness scientifically.



On the health management page, users can access a variety of tools under AI assistant:

● Water Reminder: Sends timed reminders for hydration, tracks daily water intake, and generates visual reports.

● BMI Calculator: Assesses overall health by analyzing inputs like height, weight, and age.

● Sleep-Aid ASMR: Features calming natural sounds, such as wind and rain, to help users to relax and have a better sleep quality.

● Quranic Recitation: Provides a portable worship experience, enabling users to listen to Quranic verses anytime, anywhere for spiritual comfort.

The introduction of "Dream Homeland" represents Wocute’s update from a health-focused tool to a comprehensive "health + social" platform. By blending gamified, immersive experiences with AI-powered health management features, Wocute is creating a safe and engaging social environment for Muslim women. Looking ahead, Wocute plans to refine the user experience by developing more diverse interactive scenarios, supporting all users to achieve wellness, forge connections, and grow within a warm, equitable, and inclusive online community tailored for Muslim women.

