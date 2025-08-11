The European Flooring Group Redefines Luxury Living with the Nation’s Only Marine-Grade Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring

Luxury underfoot—designed to impress, engineered to endure. Engineered for beauty, built for life. Our marine-grade flooring is luxury that lasts a lifetime. here artistry meets architecture—experience the unmatched elegance of our handcrafted wide-plank hardwood flooring.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a real estate market where luxury homebuyers demand more than just square footage and designer kitchens, a new benchmark in elevated living has emerged — and it starts beneath your feet. The European Flooring Group, winner of the Luxe RED Award for Best Flooring in the Nation four years in a row, is revolutionizing the luxury home experience with their exclusive, all-natural, marine-grade wide plank hardwood flooring.

With galleries located in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Sarasota, The European Flooring Group is becoming the go-to source for interior designers, home builders, architects, and affluent homeowners seeking the most durable, breathtakingly beautiful hardwood floors available in the United States.

A Groundbreaking Flooring Solution for Today’s Luxury Homeowners

Luxury homes are no longer just about aesthetics — they’re about performance, sustainability, comfort, and long-term value. That’s why the nation’s top designers and developers are turning to The European Flooring Group’s exclusive line of Legno Bastone wide plank hardwood flooring, the only marine-grade flooring engineered to withstand the most extreme climate conditions — from the humidity of Miami to the dryness of mountain estates in Utah.

Unlike traditional hardwood or engineered floors, which can warp, stain, or buckle over time, The European Flooring Group offers a revolutionary solution built with a proprietary multi-layer marine-grade substrate that ensures maximum structural stability and longevity.

“This isn’t just flooring — it’s a foundational investment in the health, comfort, and resale value of the home,” says Andrew Cohen, Founder and Managing Partner of The European Flooring Group. “Our floors are made to outperform and outshine every other option on the market.”

Built to Perform. Designed to Dazzle.

Each wide plank is handcrafted in Europe, made from sustainably harvested, all-natural wood, and finished with a proprietary, VOC-free protective coating that provides unmatched stain resistance and safety for families, pets, and the environment. This advanced finish is one of the only protective layers that will last the entire lifetime of the floor — no refinishing necessary.

Key features include:

• Marine-Grade Durability – Ideal for waterfront homes, high-humidity areas, and luxury builds where performance is non-negotiable.

• All-Natural & VOC-Free – Contributes to cleaner indoor air quality and a healthier home environment.

• Award-Winning Aesthetic – Winner of four consecutive Luxe RED Awards for Best Flooring in the Nation.

• Wide Plank Elegance – Up to 19 inches wide and 13 feet long for a stunning, seamless appearance that amplifies the scale and beauty of any space.

• Comfort Underfoot – Provides a naturally warm, soft surface that enhances everyday living in barefoot luxury.

A Value-Driven Upgrade That Pays Dividends

For homebuyers seeking to maximize long-term resale value and daily comfort, flooring from The European Flooring Group is more than a luxury — it’s a strategic asset. Industry experts agree that high-end hardwood flooring ranks among the top home upgrades that deliver the highest return on investment.

“When you install a floor like this, you instantly elevate the entire home,” says Cohen. “Buyers see it. They feel it. And they’re willing to pay a premium for it.”

Real estate agents and developers across the country are now factoring in European Flooring’s premium offerings as a value-boosting upgrade that helps close high-end home sales faster — and at higher prices.

Trusted by the Nation’s Top Design Professionals

With over 3 million square feet of product in stock and over 70 unique floors available in a curated range of tones, textures, and finishes, The European Flooring Group offers immediate availability and white-glove service to clients nationwide.

Their clientele includes some of the most prestigious names in architecture and interior design — professionals who insist on specifying Legno Bastone flooring exclusively from The European Flooring Group because of its beauty, reliability, and unmatched quality control.

From Miami to the Mountains — Built for Every Climate

Whether designing a modern coastal masterpiece, a luxurious mountain lodge, or a timeless estate, builders and homeowners can rely on flooring that’s engineered for climate extremes. The marine-grade core remains stable in fluctuating temperatures and humidity levels — eliminating the warping, cupping, and movement common in conventional engineered and solid hardwood flooring.

Additionally, the floor’s finish is UV-cured, allowing it to retain its vibrant color and sheen even in homes with floor-to-ceiling windows and abundant natural light.

One Company. Every Service. Total Floor Ownership.

The European Flooring Group is also one of the only companies in the U.S. that handles every aspect of the floor — from moisture testing, concrete leveling, and subfloor prep to certified installation and aftercare.

Their exclusive Preservation Program includes annual deep cleanings, touch-ups, and maintenance oil treatments to keep floors looking showroom-new for decades. This turnkey solution appeals to discerning homeowners and busy professionals who demand performance without the maintenance headache.

“Our mission is simple: to own the entire floor. From preparation to preservation, we are the one-stop solution for luxury flooring done right,” Cohen adds.

Where to Find These Award-Winning Floors

Interested buyers, designers, and developers can explore these handcrafted, European-made collections at any of The European Flooring Group’s four South Florida galleries:

European Flooring of Miami

1524 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

📞 (305) 222-7271

European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale

📞 (954) 990-0622

European Flooring of Palm Beach

📞 (561) 467-4747

European Flooring of Sarasota

📞 (941) 308-9774

For wholesale inquiries, large-scale developments, or national shipping options, visit: www.EuropeanFlooring.com or call our wholesale division at 786-206-7749.

About The European Flooring Group

The European Flooring Group is the premier source for luxury wide plank hardwood flooring in the United States. Specializing in marine-grade, all-natural wood flooring with industry-leading finishes, the company works with top designers, builders, and architects to deliver flooring solutions that are as durable as they are visually stunning. With over 3 million square feet in stock, white-glove service, and a deep commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship, The European Flooring Group is setting a new gold standard in American home design.

Legal Disclaimer:

