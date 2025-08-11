Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Revenue to Boost Cross $1,466.5 Million, At a Booming 5.9% Growth Rate by 2026

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolyzed collagen market size was pegged at $928.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.Various health benefits offered by hydrolyzed collagen, rise in adoption of hydrolyzed collagen in the pharmaceutical industry, and growing use of hydrolyzed collagen in the food & beverage industry are the major drivers for the growth of the global hydrolyzed collagen market. However, high manufacturing cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of hydrolyzed collagen in nutritional cosmetics and use of hydrolyzed collagen in functional foods are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6139 The global demand for hydrolyzed collagen market is expected to increase due to rising in demand for nutritional supplements because of the burgeoning health concern among the consumers.Hydrolyzed collagen is composed of small peptides having low molecular weight and is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline. It is highly digestible, easily absorbed, and gets distributed in the tissues of the body. There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen. For instance, the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen enhances the health of skin by reducing the dryness and wrinkles. It also increases the muscle mass, improves bone health, and provides relieve from joint pain. Moreover, hydrolyzed collagen has wide application in different industries such as food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, and more. This is due to the different functionalities offered by hydrolyzed collagen. It acts as a binding agent, stabilizer, emulsifier, fining agent, foaming agent, and more. Furthermore, it is available in liquid, powder, and capsule forms in the market through different distribution channels that include online stores, medical stores, and others.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrolyzed-collagen-market/purchase-options The global hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder, and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market, owing to busy lifestyles and improper food habits along with the rising health issues in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in consciousness of ingredients in products, rise in demand for ethical and natural cosmetics in countries such as Brazil.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6139 The health & nutrition segment in the hydrolyzed collagen industry is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The demand for nutricosmetics or ingestible beauty product is now swiftly spreading worldwide due to rise in disposable income of consumers, change in lifestyles along with growth in concern among the consumers regarding their appearance and desire to have a healthy skin & hair. In addition, increase in level of confidence regarding the proven benefits of nutricosmetics drives the consumers to look for supplements that can bring beauty from within. Thus, this fact offers huge opportunity for nutricosmetics manufacturers. Hydrolyzed collagen is beneficial for making skin, hair, and nails healthy and thus can be used as beauty beverages, powders, jelly sticks, capsules, and tablets. Hence, this fact is anticipated to offer immense opportunity for hydrolyzed collagen increasing its adoption in the nutraceuticals industry.Major market playersNitta Gelatin, Inc.GELITA AGFOODMATE CO., LTD.Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM)GELNEXSUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P LimitedRousselotConnoilsNaturin Viscofan GmbHEssen NutritionTrending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Food and Beverages Disinfection Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-and-beverages-disinfection-market Citric Acid Regulators Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/citric-acid-regulators-market-A18664 Corn hydrolysate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corn-hydrolysate-market-A16866

