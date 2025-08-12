Automated CPR Device Market Poised to Growth 4.78 USD Billion by 2032 with Thriving CAGR of 7.98%

Automated CPR Device Market

The market’s upward trajectory is a direct response to the increasing prevalence of sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) globally.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A comprehensive new market analysis by Market the Automated CPR Device Market Size was estimated at 2.1 (USD Billion) in 2022. The Automated CPR Device Market Industry is expected to grow from 2.21(USD Billion) in 2023 to 3.5 (USD Billion) by 2032. The Automated CPR Device Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 5.25% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).Market Dynamics and Growth DriversThe market’s upward trajectory is a direct response to the increasing prevalence of sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) globally. Automated CPR devices, which include Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and Mechanical Chest Compression Devices, offer a solution that mitigates human error and ensures consistent, high-quality chest compressions. This is particularly crucial in emergency situations where effective CPR is the difference between life and death. The report emphasizes the growing demand for portable and user-friendly devices, which are making a significant impact not only in clinical settings but also in public access areas and home care.The market’s growth is further fueled by technological advancements, such as the integration of software solutions and advanced sensor systems that provide real-time feedback on the quality of CPR. Such innovations are not only improving patient outcomes but are also expanding the scope of applications for these devices, including their use by laypersons in community-based emergency response.Request To Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/40903 Segmentation AnalysisThe Market Research Future report provides a detailed breakdown of the automated CPR device market across several key segments, offering a granular view of its structure and opportunities.By Device Type: The market is segmented into Automated External Defibrillators, Mechanical Chest Compression Devices, and Integrated CPR Devices. In 2023, Automated External Defibrillators dominated the segment with a market share of $0.88 billion, followed closely by Mechanical Chest Compression Devices at $0.83 billion, and Integrated CPR Devices at $0.5 billion. The report forecasts continued strong growth in both the AED and Mechanical Chest Compression segments, with projections of reaching $1.4 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, by 2032.By Application Area: The market’s reach extends across Healthcare Facilities, Public Access, and Home Care. The increasing adoption of these devices in public spaces like airports, shopping malls, and sports stadiums is a testament to the growing awareness of the importance of immediate CPR.By User Type: The primary users of these devices include Healthcare Providers, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Laypersons. The development of intuitive and automated devices is enabling a broader range of individuals to provide life-saving care, democratizing emergency response.You Can Purchase Complete Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=40903 By Technology: The report highlights key technologies such as Mechanical Compression Technology, Electrode-based Systems, and Software Integrated Solutions. These technologies are crucial in enhancing the efficacy and reliability of automated CPR, ensuring consistent and optimal performance.By Certification: Devices are also segmented by certification, including FDA Cleared, CE Marked, and ISO Certified products, underscoring the importance of regulatory compliance and quality assurance in this market.Regional Market LandscapeThe global market for automated CPR devices demonstrates a clear regional distribution, with North America holding a commanding lead.North America: In 2023, North America held the largest share of the market with a valuation of $0.93 billion. This dominance is attributed to a robust healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of cardiac health, and favorable reimbursement policies. The report predicts North America's market to expand to $1.46 billion by 2032.Europe: The European market followed with a significant valuation of $0.66 billion in 2023, driven by similar factors of strong healthcare systems and a growing geriatric population.Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region represents a dynamic and rapidly growing market, valued at $0.49 billion in 2023. With its vast population and improving healthcare infrastructure, the region is projected to reach $0.8 billion by 2032, indicating a substantial opportunity for market players.Other Regions: South America and the Middle East and Africa also contribute to the global market, with valuations of $0.09 billion and $0.04 billion, respectively, in 2023, with opportunities for future growth.Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the automated CPR device market is characterized by a few key players who are leading the way in research, development, and market penetration. According to the report, the key players in the Global Automated CPR Device Market include Medtronic, ZOLL Medical Corporation, and Philips Healthcare. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, continuously introducing advanced products that are more efficient, reliable, and accessible, thereby shaping the future of cardiac emergency care.Key Companies :MedtronicSamaritanCardiac Science CorporationZOLL Medical CorporationPhilips HealthcareSchillingerStryker CorporationEasyLifeBHF SolutionsQCPRDefibtechNihon Kohden CorporationCardioGenicsAdvanced Circulatory SystemsPhysioControlRelated Reports :Hepatitis C Drugs Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hepatitis-c-drugs-market-2487 Anemia Drugs Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anemia-drugs-market-2499 Conjunctivitis Drugs Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/conjunctivitis-drugs-market-2513 Anesthesia Drugs Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anesthesia-drugs-market-2508 Urinary Catheters Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/urinary-catheters-market-2538 Orphan diseases Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/orphan-diseases-market-2547 Hospital-Acquired Infections Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hospital-acquired-infections-market-2576 Capsule Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/capsule-market-2633 Middle East-Africa Human Vaccines Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/human-vaccines-market-2671 About Market Research Future:Market Research Future is a global market research company that offers a wide range of market research services. 