Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC Welcomes Accomplished Attorney Seth Gladstein as Partner

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC (DTSC), a leading personal injury law firm representing seriously injured clients across Kentucky, announces that seasoned trial lawyer Seth Gladstein has joined the firm as a partner. With more than two decades of legal experience, Gladstein’s addition further strengthens the firm’s ability to advocate for individuals and families facing life-changing injuries.In 2025, Gladstein merged his respected solo practice, Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC, into DTSC, bringing with him a proven record of success. For over 20 years, he has represented injured individuals in Kentucky and Indiana, holding negligent individuals, physicians, hospitals, nursing homes, businesses, and institutions accountable. His work has resulted in millions of dollars in recovered compensation, helping clients secure justice after experiencing devastating harm.As a Louisville personal injury lawyer , Gladstein has built a career on advocating for victims of medical negligence, motor vehicle collisions, nursing home abuse, and other preventable tragedies. He is recognized for his thorough case preparation, attention to detail, and ability to navigate complex litigation with skill and precision. By joining DTSC, he now combines his personal expertise with the resources, investigative tools, and collaborative trial strength of one of Kentucky’s most respected law firms.Gladstein’s legal career demonstrates a consistent commitment to protecting the rights of those injured by the actions of others. His clients benefit from both his individual accomplishments and the collective trial experience of DTSC’s attorneys, who have secured landmark verdicts and settlements in high-stakes cases. The firm’s longstanding reputation for achieving results in challenging personal injury and wrongful death cases provides Gladstein with an even stronger platform to serve his clients effectively.In his new role, Gladstein continues to represent individuals harmed by medical errors, serious vehicle accidents, and institutional negligence. He also expands his work to include cases involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful death, leveraging the firm’s extensive network of expert witnesses, advanced investigative resources, and decades of combined courtroom experience. This collaboration enhances his ability to take on powerful corporations, healthcare providers, and insurance companies on behalf of his clients.DTSC’s decision to welcome Gladstein reflects its ongoing commitment to growing its capacity to handle the most complex and impactful cases in Kentucky. The firm has built its legacy on representing clients in difficult cases that require intensive investigation, sophisticated litigation strategies, and relentless pursuit of justice. The addition of Gladstein’s skill set reinforces that mission and expands the firm’s reach in both Kentucky and Indiana.For individuals seeking a Louisville personal injury attorney with a proven history of results and the backing of a powerhouse legal team, Gladstein’s integration into DTSC offers an unparalleled combination of personal dedication and institutional strength. His ability to navigate complex cases, combined with DTSC’s track record in high-profile litigation, ensures that clients receive exceptional representation from start to finish.About Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSCDolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC is a premier personal injury law firm based in Louisville, Kentucky, dedicated to representing individuals and families affected by serious injuries and wrongful death. With decades of trial experience and a proven record of success in high-stakes litigation, DTSC handles complex cases involving medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, product liability, nursing home abuse, and catastrophic injuries. The firm is committed to delivering exceptional legal representation while pursuing justice, accountability, and meaningful change.

