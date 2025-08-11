Heritance Hotels & Resorts and Aitken Spence Travels Partner with CCC Foundation for the 1333 Mental Health Bikeathon

Image of CCC Riders from a past 1333 Bikeathon

COLOMBO, WESTERN PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritance Hotels and Resorts, the flagship brand of Aitken Spence Hotels, and Aitken Spence Travels are proud to announce their partnership for the upcoming Bikeathon, organised by the CCC Foundation to raise national awareness for mental health and promote the lifesaving 1333 Mental Health Helpline.

The 1333 Bikeathon charts a powerful journey across Sri Lanka, from southern coastlines to the heartland, blending purpose with discovery. Along this route, participants will find exclusive accommodation at Heritance Hotels & Resorts, and Aitken Spence Hotels, including Heritance Ahungalla, Heritance Kandalama, Sentido Heritance Negombo and Amethyst Resort Passikudah.

This partnership signals a brand-wide commitment to social responsibility, supporting a cause that affects communities across Sri Lanka. At a time when mental wellness is an increasingly vital conversation, particularly among youth, Heritance Hotels & Resorts and Aitken Spence Travels are proud to stand with the CCC Foundation in amplifying the visibility of the 1333 Hotline as a critical helpline for those in need.

"At the heart of hospitality lies a profound commitment to people, not just those we welcome through our doors, but the communities that we serve and the lives that we touch. Our partnership with the CCC Foundation and our support of the 1333 Bikeathon underscore our belief that social responsibility is not optional, it’s essential. Mental health is a deeply human issue, one that transcends boundaries and affects every family, every neighbourhood, every nation. As an industry rooted in human connection, we recognise our duty to lead with empathy, to raise awareness, and to champion meaningful change for the people that we endeavour to serve,” said Stasshani Jayawardena, Chairperson, Aitken Spence PLC.

In extending this commitment, Heritance Hotels & Resorts and Aitken Spence Travels recognises the profound role travel can play in restoring the mind and uplifting the spirit. Purposeful journeys like the 1333 Bikeathon offer more than physical movement—they create space for reflection, healing, and connection. As the route winds through Sri Lanka’s coastlines, lush interiors, and rural heartlands, Heritance Hotels & Resorts and Aitken Spence Travels will document the experience through a visual storytelling series that not only showcases the island’s natural beauty but reinforces the importance of mental wellness as a shared national priority.

From empowering a movement of awareness to hosting meaningful moments of rest and rejuvenation along the way, Aitken Spence Hotels is proud to walk, ride and rise with Sri Lanka, within and beyond.

About Heritance Hotels & Resorts

Heritance Hotels and Resorts is the flagship brand of Aitken Spence Hotels, a part of Aitken Spence PLC, a leading Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate. Aitken Spence Hotels oversees a diverse collection of 18 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Oman and India through its diverse collection of brands Heritance Hotels and Resorts, Adaaran Hotels & Resorts, and Turyaa. Heritance Hotels & Resorts stands as the custodian of the largest portfolio of Bawa designed hotels in Sri Lanka, adding a touch of architectural distinction to its rich offerings.

About Aitken Spence Travels

Aitken Spence Travels is a leading name in the tourism industry and stands as a premier destination management company in Sri Lanka. With over four decades of experience, we have earned a reputation for excellence, offering unparalleled service and unforgettable holiday experiences to our travelers worldwide. As a joint venture between Aitken Spence PLC and TUI Group, our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction remains firm. With a diverse portfolio of tourism activities and a multicultural team of professionals, we continue to lead the way in showcasing the beauty and cultural richness of Sri Lanka to the global community.

Heritance Hotels and Resorts Partners with the CCC Foundation for the 2025 Bikeathon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.