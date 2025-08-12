Health & Wisdom® Expands Innovative Magnesium-Based Wellness Products

Best Magnesium Oil Topical Magnesium Oil --- Health and Wellness Magnesium Oil-- Magnesium Oil with Aloe Vera-

ARCOLA, MO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health & Wisdom, a USP (medical) grade magnesium product manufacturer based in Missouri, has announced the expansion of its magnesium-based wellness line. The new additions aim to offer more ways to use topical magnesium for supporting overall wellness.With the growing interest in natural health solutions, the demand for topical magnesium oil has increased. The company’s latest product updates reflect this trend, focusing on ease of use and quality of ingredients.New Magnesium-Based Products LaunchedThe company has introduced several new items to its range of wellness magnesium oil products. These products are made for topical use, supporting the body through direct skin absorption.The new line includes:• Fragrance-Free Magnesium Oil – a magnesium oil blend created for those who prefer no added scents.• Magnesium Bath Crystals in New Sizes – offering more flexibility for users who enjoy soaking in magnesium-rich baths.• Magnesium Gel plus Aloe Vera – combines the soothing effect of aloe with magnesium for use on the skin.• Travel-Friendly Magnesium Bottles – new 2 oz. and 4 oz. sizes for use on the go.All products are made from USP-grade magnesium chloride sourced from the Permian Seabed located deep underground in western Texas.Focus on Topical Magnesium OilMagnesium oil is not an oil in the traditional sense. It is a highly concentrated form of magnesium chloride in water. When used on the skin, it is absorbed into the body without needing digestion.Magnesium oil is often used to support muscle relaxation, calmness, and skin care. Topical magnesium oil avoids the common stomach upset that can come from magnesium pills.The company’s approach uses USP grade magnesium chloride and other high-purity ingredients to make products suitable for daily routines.Key Features of the Product ExpansionThe expanded magnesium oil product line brings several useful changes:• Wider product selection for different personal care needs• Unscented options for those with sensitivity to essential oils• Smaller sizes for testing and travel convenience• Blended formulas with aloe or herbal extracts for extra skin comfortEach new product is designed for simple use without added preservatives or artificial chemicals.Industry ContextMagnesium plays an important role in over 300 body functions. Many people do not get enough magnesium from food alone. Topical magnesium oil has become a practical way to add magnesium to wellness routines.Health experts and consumers are showing more interest in topical solutions. This growing attention has pushed companies to improve product types and make magnesium more accessible. The company is responding to this shift by offering more variety in its best magnesium oil products.Production and TestingThe company maintains strict testing procedures:• Each batch is tested for purity, strength, and mineral content.• Products are packaged in BPA-free containers.• No artificial additives or dyes are used.These steps support the company’s long-standing focus on clean, straightforward wellness items.Future OutlookThe wellness market continues to grow as more people explore simple and natural ways to support their health. Topical magnesium oil remains one of the most explored options due to its direct skin application and minimal side effects.The company aims to continue expanding its product line while staying focused on:• Skin-safe formulations• Consistent ingredient sourcing• Wider size options• Better access through both online and store availabilityAbout Health & WisdomHealth & Wisdomwas founded in 2000 and is based in Arcola, Missouri. The company was among the first in the United States to develop topical magnesium oil products for wellness use. It produces magnesium-based items including oils, gels, and soaps using minerals from the Permian Seabed in the USA. Each product is tested and bottled in the U.S. under strict quality controls. The company continues to focus on natural wellness solutions that are simple and easy to use.Contact:Health & Wisdom1-417-424-1040health@health-and-wisdom.com

