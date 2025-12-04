Landscape Design & Construction Services in Essex, Union/Morris/Passaic Counties

Landscape Design Integrated lighting solutions Decks And Fences Drainage Systems

Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping, headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey, is a full-service landscape design and construction firm.

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serving homeowners across Essex, Union, Morris, and Passaic counties, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping is recognised as a leader in landscape design and construction, delivering a comprehensive range of services that include landscape design and installation, masonry, outdoor lighting, drainage, fence and deck installation, and tree removal.Through its team of 15 skilled professionals, the company offers clean, prompt service for projects of all sizes, on the basis that no job is too big or too small, thanks to access to a large assortment of professional equipment and in-house resources. All employees undergo background checks to ensure reliability and trustworthiness.Bringing the Outdoors Into FocusHomeowners in Northern New Jersey are increasingly seeking outdoor living spaces that combine aesthetic appeal, functional design, and long-term durability. In response, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping has refined its process to manage every element of the project for both residential and light commercial settings. From the initial concept through installation and project completion, the company supports clients in planning, design, construction, and follow-through.The service offering is segmented as follows:● Landscape design and installation: Utilizing computerized landscape design tools, the company helps clients visualise their project before ground is broken, integrating plantings, hardscape elements, walkways, patios, and lighting.● Masonry and hardscape construction: This includes outdoor fireplaces, stone or brick patios, retaining walls, driveways, and other hardened surfaces designed for both function and aesthetic value.● Outdoor lighting: Integrated lighting solutions for pathways, patios, decks, and gardens to extend usability, improve safety, and enhance the overall ambience of the outdoor environment.● Drainage systems: The company addresses the critical but often overlooked component of outdoor construction, site grading, sub-surface drainage, and runoff mitigation, to ensure that new installations perform properly under New Jersey weather conditions.● Fence and deck installation: Whether wood, composite, or metal, decks and fences require proper planning for structural support, visual coherence with existing architecture, and durability. Charles and Son offers these services as part of its full-suite outdoor construction capability.● Tree removal and site preparation: Acknowledging that many outdoor projects begin with clearing or controlling vegetation, the company offers professional tree removal to prepare sites for subsequent landscape design and construction.Service Area and Market FocusLocated in West Orange, New Jersey, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping has operated since 2008, focusing on serving homeowners in Essex County and selected parts of Union, Morris, and Passaic counties.By concentrating on a regional service area, the company is able to offer responsive scheduling, local knowledge of soil and climate conditions, and streamlined project coordination. Whether a homeowner in suburban Essex County or in one of the neighbouring counties, the firm is able to deliver local-market expertise.Workforce and Equipment CapacityThe firm maintains a dedicated workforce of 15 skilled professionals. This team is supported by a substantial inventory of professional-grade equipment that enables the company to manage both small-scale installations (such as a backyard patio or deck) as well as more extensive projects (such as property-wide landscape redesign or retaining-wall system).Background checks on all employees contribute to client peace of mind, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reliable and trustworthy service. This operational structure allows Charles and Son to address client needs with the appropriate level of staffing, equipment, and project oversight.Project Process and Client ExperienceCharles and Son Construction & Landscaping emphasises a structured project process designed to manage expectations, timelines, and outcomes. Key aspects of the process include:1. Initial consultation and site review: Understanding the homeowner’s objectives, site constraints, aesthetic preferences, budget, and timeline.2. Design development: Use of computerised design tools to illustrate proposed landscape, hardscape, and lighting elements, helping clients visualise final results and make informed decisions.3. Proposal and project planning: Clearly defined scope of work, schedule, materials selection, equipment allocation, and permit coordination (when required).4. Construction and installation: Skilled crews working with professional-grade equipment to execute the project from demolition/clearing through final installation.5. Quality control and cleanup: Ensuring the site is left in a clean, safe condition and that installed systems (lighting, drainage, masonry, plants) perform as expected.6. Follow-up and maintenance planning: Advising the homeowner on the care of new installations and helping plan any ongoing maintenance required to preserve the investment.This disciplined approach supports the company’s stated goal of delivering “creative landscapes” and a “reputation for the highest quality in workmanship.”Why This Matters to HomeownersOutdoor living has become a meaningful extension of the home, particularly in regions such as Northern New Jersey, where seasonal weather allows for garden, patio, and deck usage across a broad portion of the year. Integrating design, construction, and system support (such as drainage and lighting) into a single contractor helps minimise coordination issues and avoid the pitfalls of segmented subcontractors.By choosing a full-service provider like Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping, a homeowner gains a partner that can handle everything from initial design through installation, from grading and drainage to final lighting and finishing touches. The regional focus means responsiveness, familiarity with local permitting and materials, and service continuity.Moreover, the company’s staffing and equipment capacity mean that whether the job is a modest deck or a full backyard landscape overhaul, the same professionalism is applied. And the added assurance of employee background checks reinforces the company’s commitment to reliability and trust, a non-negotiable when contractors are working on residential properties.Ongoing Commitment and ReputationSince 2008, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping has built a track record serving homeowners in Essex County and the surrounding market. During that time, the firm has evolved to incorporate advanced design tools, expanded its installation and construction capability, and maintained a consistent service standard across all project types.While the market for landscape, hardscape, and outdoor living services is competitive, the company’s proactive emphasis on quality workmanship, full-service integration, and local service delivery distinguishes its offering. Prospective clients benefit from a single point of contact through every stage of the project, making outdoor-space investment both more predictable and less disruptive.About Charles and Son Construction & LandscapingCharles and Son Construction & Landscaping, headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey, is a full-service landscape design and construction firm serving residential homeowners across Essex, Union, Morris, and Passaic counties. Founded in 2008, the company offers services including landscape design and installation, masonry and hardscape construction, outdoor lighting, drainage systems, fence and deck installation, and tree removal. The in-house team of 15 skilled professionals is supported by professional-grade equipment and a service philosophy built around prompt, clean work and integrity, highlighting that no job is considered too big or too small. Employee background checks are standard for all staff, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reliability and client trust.

