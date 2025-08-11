Imdaad and Enviroserve Sign Strategic MOU to Advance Sustainable Waste Management in the UAE

Imdaad Enviroserve

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that reinforces national sustainability objectives, Imdaad, a leading provider of integrated and sustainable facilities management services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Enviroserve Services, the region’s leading recycling and resource recovery company, to promote responsible e-waste collection and reduce carbon footprints across key developments in Dubai.

Under this agreement, Enviroserve will implement smart e-waste collection bins, skips, and recycling points within Imdaad’s managed client facilities, primarily in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).

The partnership is projected to divert an estimated 80 to 100 tons of electronic waste and over 150 tons of dry recyclables from landfills in the first 12 months, resulting in a potential carbon savings of around 540 metric tons of CO₂e (carbon dioxide equivalent), based on current recycling offset standards.

Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer of Imdaad, commented:

“At Imdaad, we believe that sustainable waste management is not just a responsibility—it’s a critical driver of future-ready cities. This partnership with Enviroserve is a meaningful step toward realizing the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 and Circular Economy ambitions. By integrating advanced recycling technologies into our operations, we are enabling our clients to reduce their environmental footprint while also fostering a culture of accountability, awareness, and innovation.”

Shashidhar Y S, Board Member & Managing Director of Enviroserve, added:

“This partnership is more than operational; it’s a strategic alignment of values. Every ton of e-waste we recycle properly avoids hazardous dumping and recovers valuable materials like copper, aluminum, and plastics. Together with Imdaad, we’re helping companies turn their waste into measurable environmental actions.”

In support of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision and Circular Economy Policy, the collaboration will also include joint awareness campaigns, co-branded digital content, and active participation in sustainability-focused industry events. The aim is to engage both corporate tenants and the wider community in adopting certified and transparent recycling practices.

The MOU will remain in effect for an initial period of 12 months, with the option for renewal. It includes commitments to mutual confidentiality, ongoing collaboration, and adherence to the highest standards of regulatory compliance.

About Imdaad

Established in 1987 and rebranded in 2007, Imdaad provides integrated facilities management services that optimize the performance of physical assets. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Integrated FM, Hard FM, Environmental Services, and smart technology solutions. With a workforce of over 11,000 employees across the UAE, Oman, and Egypt, Imdaad is the partner of choice for clients seeking cost-effective and sustainable solutions. For more information, visit www.imdaad.ae.

About Enviroserve: Headquartered in Dubai, Enviroserve is the region’s leading sustainable recycling and resource recovery company. Jointly owned by DH Investments and Tadweer Group, the company leverages over two decades of expertise in converting waste into valuable materials through innovative technologies. Its state-of-the-art facility offers a comprehensive range of certified services, including e-waste recycling, IT asset disposition (ITAD), refrigerant gas recovery, secure product destruction, and sustainability reporting. Enviroserve supports the UAE’s national environmental goals by helping businesses reduce their ecological footprint, ensuring compliance, and contributing to a thriving circular economy.

