CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Albuquerque, NM

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

My experiences in general practice have shown me how much pet families desire to help their pet pass peacefully in their home” — Dr. Kelli Bays

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet proudly announces its launch in Albuquerque, NM . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Kelli Bays will be serving Albuquerque and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet. “It is my wish that every family in Albuquerque become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Karen Whala, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“My experiences in general practice have shown me how much pet families desire to help their pet pass peacefully in their home, and I am looking forward to providing this gentle passing to families that want this experience," says Dr. Kelli Bays. A Missouri native, Dr. Bays earned her master’s degree in veterinary public health and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri. She relocated to Albuquerque two years ago and has since fallen in love with the vibrant community and natural beauty of the area.While she has always known she wanted to become a veterinarian, it was the journey with her beloved senior heart dog, Arya, that sparked a lasting dedication to supporting aging pets and their families through the challenges of end-of-life care.“Caring for Arya taught me how powerful gentle, compassionate support can be in a pet’s final days,” says Dr. Bays. “That experience drives my mission to help other families navigate this difficult time with peace and understanding.”Dr. Bays specializes in providing in-home euthanasia services, ensuring that pets are able to pass comfortably in familiar surroundings, surrounded by the people who love them most. She believes in honoring the human-animal bond and offering guidance with empathy and grace.Outside of her veterinary work, Dr. Bays enjoys hiking, bird-watching, and reading. She shares her home with Aegon, her affectionate miniature schnauzer who rarely leaves her side and keeps her company in all things big and small.Through her work, Dr. Bays is honored to offer Albuquerque families the same thoughtful care she gave to Arya, ensuring every pet’s final chapter is one of comfort, love, and dignity.Dr. Bays serves Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and the surrounding suburbs.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Albuquerque. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

