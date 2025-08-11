SuperStaff Recognized by Fortress Awards for Cybersecurity Leadership in Global Outsourcing

SuperStaff Won Fortress Awards SuperStaff IT Manager talks about winning Fortress Awards SuperStaff recognition at Fortress Awards

Global BPO firm recognized for embedding cybersecurity in outsourcing operations and setting new benchmarks in risk management.

MAKATI, PHILIPPINES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperStaff, a global business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, has been named a winner in the Organizational Excellence category at the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards. This recognition highlights SuperStaff’s leadership in IT security outsourcing and its commitment to operational resilience and secure, client-centric service delivery in the global BPO space.Presented annually by the Business Intelligence Group, the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards recognize companies and individuals leading the charge in protecting digital assets in today’s rapidly evolving cyber landscape. SuperStaff now stands among global organizations recognized for innovation and excellence in cybersecurity implementation and governance.The award is evidence of SuperStaff’s comprehensive strategy about cybersecurity in outsourcing , emphasizing not just technical controls but also organizational training, policy compliance, and culture-building. With clients across highly regulated industries—including healthcare, finance, logistics, and eCommerce—SuperStaff designs its data protection outsourcing strategies to meet both sector-specific and global compliance requirements.“As an IT and Security professional with over a decade of experience, I’ve worked with everything from legacy systems to the latest cloud-based solutions. My priority has always been making sure we have the right tools in place to protect sensitive data, especially in an outsourcing environment, where client trust is everything,” said Billy Samonte, Senior Manager, IT Infrastructure & Security at SuperStaff.“To strengthen data protection, our team takes a continuous approach to security awareness training, starting at onboarding, followed by targeted sessions based on roles or risk exposure, and reinforced through annual refresher training.”SuperStaff takes a dynamic approach to cybersecurity training that ensures every employee understands their responsibilities in protecting sensitive information. These continuous efforts enhance SuperStaff’s IT security outsourcing strategy by aligning employee-focused training with reliable system protections.To stay ahead of compliance and data privacy obligations, SuperStaff integrates risk assessments, internal audits, and incident response simulations into its security operations. These practices are aligned with both local and international standards, including the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the Philippine Data Privacy Act of 2012, HIPAA, and GDPR, to support secure outsourcing partnerships in even the most sensitive sectors.In addition to technical safeguards, SuperStaff fosters a security-aware work environment that encourages employees to play an active role in protecting client data. Through this collaborative strategy, the company underscores’s commitment to delivering strong cybersecurity in outsourcing environments.With operations spanning the U.S., the Philippines, and Colombia, SuperStaff combines international scale with local insight to deliver secure and tailored outsourcing solutions. The Fortress Award further affirms the company’s reputation as a reliable partner for businesses looking to scale through outsourcing while maintaining strong data protection standards.About SuperStaffSuperStaff is a global outsourcing solutions provider delivering services in customer experience, back-office operations, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and more. With a strong focus on innovation, cybersecurity, and talent development, SuperStaff empowers clients in healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and logistics to achieve operational excellence and business scalability.About the Fortress Cybersecurity AwardsThe Fortress Cybersecurity Awards celebrate the most innovative companies and individuals in the cybersecurity space globally. The Organizational Excellence category honors those demonstrating exceptional leadership, results, and dedication to protecting infrastructure, data, and users from cyber threats.To learn more, visit www.superstaff.com

