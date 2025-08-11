Chad Nicholas, Horror Author, on ‘The Art of Fear’: How Confronting Monsters in Fiction Helps Readers Face Life’s Fears

New insights reveal how horror fiction helps readers process trauma through powerful symbolism and metaphor.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed horror author Chad Nicholas, known for his gripping and thought-provoking tales, is shining a light on how horror storytelling serves as a vital tool for processing trauma and confronting life’s deepest fears. Through his masterful use of symbolism and metaphor, Nicholas demonstrates how confronting monsters on the page can help readers address their own real-world challenges.

Tackling fear and terror is a craft Nicholas has truly mastered. In his novel The Animal, he uses powerful symbolism to underscore a profound truth: “People assume killers are animals and have no feelings,” Nicholas explains. “They speak of serial killers as if they are not human.” By confronting these disturbing perceptions through fiction, Nicholas invites readers to safely explore and process the deep, often overwhelming fears that can be too difficult to face head-on.

Nicholas highlights how society often dehumanizes serial killers, speaking of them as if they exist outside the realm of humanity. Through his writing, Nicholas dismantles this dangerous detachment, inviting readers to confront the uncomfortable reality that monsters are, disturbingly, all too human. This nuanced approach not only deepens the horror but also enables readers to grapple with fears rooted in genuine human darkness.

One night, under a full moon, a monster from the forest slaughtered seventeen people, leaving only one survivor: eight-year-old Riley. Twenty-five years later, the terror returns. A girl is attacked, forced to watch her friends die at the hands of a wolf-masked killer. As the body count rises, Riley must face the nightmare once more. The Animal is back, and everyone is a suspect.

“In an era where so many struggle with invisible battles, my work aims to offer more than just suspense; it’s a way to build emotional resilience. By blending psychological insight with horror, I hope to create stories that not only thrill but also help readers find deeper meaning and strength.”

“I don’t like slasher books or movies, but The Animal is a different breed. Its twists and turns are so breathtaking and the characters so real that I could not put the story down. This deserves to be a movie.”

— Alan Loewen

Chad Nicholas is a bestselling horror author whose works delve into the darker aspects of the human mind. His novels, Nightmare, Shade, and The Animal, are celebrated for their compelling narratives and thoughtful exploration of fear as a transformative force.

Through his writing and speaking engagements, Nicholas champions the power of horror to help readers confront trauma and grow stronger.

