Sugirtha Krishnamurthy to Present on Sustainable Electronics at 2025 Advanced Material World Congress

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugirtha Krishnamurthy, a semiconductor manufacturing professional with experience at Apple, Micron, and Global Foundries, will present on sustainable technology practices at the 2025 Advanced Material World Congress.Krishnamurthy’s career spans more than a decade in consumer electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. At Apple, she has managed the qualification of recyclable materials for multiple product lines and contributed to the design of components for iPhones and iPads. She has also worked on projects supporting carbon neutrality goals through the use of recycled content materials.Earlier in her career at Global Foundries, Krishnamurthy developed cobalt-based processes for 7nm FinFET semiconductor technology, replacing tungsten to improve chip performance. This work resulted in two U.S. patents and several industry publications. She has also researched supercritical fluid extrusion for manufacturing efficiency, with results published in the Journal of Food Process Engineering.At Micron, she played a role in transferring DRAM wet etch processes to the United States to strengthen domestic semiconductor supply chains. Her earlier work at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories involved developing a patented sonocrystallization process to enhance pharmaceutical bioavailability.Beyond her technical contributions, Krishnamurthy is a Senior Member of IEEE, a Fellow Member of NIPES and IAEME, and serves as a peer reviewer for academic journals. She has judged technical competitions at IEEE conferences and presented at international events focused on materials science and engineering.Her work covers areas such as PFAS-free materials, recycled-content innovations, and sustainable semiconductor processes. She holds patents in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, and China.At the upcoming Advanced Material World Congress, Krishnamurthy is expected to address the integration of sustainability into advanced electronics and semiconductor production.

