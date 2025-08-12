Paintings that Invoke the Imagination in NYC this August 13 - 18

Exhibition details

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Ordinary Encounter is proud to present an exhilarating exhibition featuring recent and new works by visionary abstract painters Mckenzie Tate Earley and James Oliver Jones Jr. at One Art Space Gallery in TriBeCa, New York City, from August 13th to 18th. This unique collaboration invites viewers into a profound exploration of how two distinct yet vibrantly complementary abstract lenses converge to illuminate the vast potential of the human experience and the boundless landscapes of imagination.Mckenzie Tate Earley's vibrant canvases celebrate our personal creative power and the profound connections that unite us all, calling us to envision and co-create a world brimming with flourishing possibilities. Her work powerfully demonstrates how our inner world blueprints our lived experience, fostering optimistic engagement with life's complexities, grounded in inherent beauty and joyful expansion. Providing a vital counterpoint to disempowering narratives, Mckenzie's art reveals that embracing our inner authority and radiance playfully illuminates our true path.James Oliver Jones Jr.'s art emerges from a deeply personal, intuitive need to express raw emotions and sensations. James embraces unbridled expression, trusting that the emotion channeled onto canvas possesses its own inherent truth and power. He captures the essence of the human experience—its joys, sorrows, and complexities—while inviting viewers on a journey of personal interpretation and resonance, where his inner world profoundly meets their own. With this current show, he attempts to invoke elements of the human condition, joy, abundance, chaos, contemporary dilemmas and traumas."In a world often encouraging us to seek power externally, my paintings serve as a vital invitation," says Mckenzie Tate Earley. "Through my work, I illustrate how life cultivated by deep self-acceptance and reverence for all creation can look and feel, ultimately affirming that when we embody our radiance, our path is lovingly and playfully illuminated.""My art is an intuitive release, a direct channel of emotion, inviting a deeply personal connection with each viewer," states James Oliver Jones Jr. "This exhibition is a celebration of that raw, human experience, both individually and in the synergy of our collaborative pieces. We hope to inspire a dialogue where individual truths find universal resonance."Art enthusiasts, collectors, and critics are invited to immerse themselves in this impactful exhibition.Exhibition Details:• Location: One Art Space Gallery, 23 Warren St, New York, NY 10007 (TriBeCa)• Opening Reception: Wednesday, August 13th | 6 – 9pm• Artist Talk: Friday, August 15th | 6 – 8pm• Exhibition: Thursday, August 14th – Monday, August 18th, 2025 | 12 – 6pmAbout the Artists:Mckenzie Tate Earley is an abstract painter whose internationally exhibited work is held in private collections worldwide. Her canvases are a visual expression of personal empowerment and the limitless potential of the human spirit, infused with a palpable sense of clarity, connection, and possibility.James Oliver Jones Jr.’s work across disciplines, including painting, music, literature, and photography, captures the joy found in transforming the status quo and sharing smiles across diverse cultures. Jones's art has been exhibited extensively in major cities worldwide, including Amsterdam-Bali, Indonesia-Bangkok, Thailand-Berlin-Hong Kong-Las Palmas, Gran Canaria-Milan-New York City-Paris-Rome-San Francisco-Singapore-Tokyo.About One Art Space Gallery:Located in the heart of TriBeCa, One Art Space is a versatile gallery dedicated to promoting a diverse range of international and local contemporary artists since its founding in 2011.Contact:No Ordinary Encounterinfo@noordinaryencounter.comMckenzie Tate EarleyJames Oliver Jones Jr.

