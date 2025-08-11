Reset Care Reports Over 4x Year-Over-Year Sales Growth, Expands Into E-Commerce and Retail Channels

Revival Shot is lemon-flavored and packaged in a 2 fl oz bottle Revival Shot shown alongside a cocktail and fresh lemons

As a brand focused on helping people reset and recover without compromising their lifestyle, we’re thrilled to see strong traction across both e-commerce and retail.” — Dr. Albert Nguyen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reset Care, a science-inspired wellness company founded by licensed pharmacists, announced that sales in 2025 already exceeded four times last year’s total, signaling surging consumer demand for functional recovery products. The company attributes its growth to successful expansion across key online platforms and early moves into retail distribution.In 2025, Reset Care broadened its footprint by launching on Amazon and TikTok Shop in addition to its direct-to-consumer Shopify storefront. These new channels enabled the brand to reach more health-conscious and social-savvy customers looking for a convenient, science-backed way to bounce back after a night out.“As a brand focused on helping people reset and recover without compromising their lifestyle, we’re thrilled to see strong traction across both e-commerce and retail,” said Albert Nguyen, co-founder of Reset Care and a licensed pharmacist. “Our team has worked hard to make Revival Shot more accessible, and this growth validates our mission and product-market fit.”Alongside its digital expansion, Reset Care is also preparing to enter retail liquor stores, starting with select partners in California. The move reflects a strategic shift to place Revival Shot at the point of need, giving customers immediate access when they purchase alcoholic beverages. The company’s flagship product, Revival Shot, has gained positive reviews for its taste, convenience, and noticeable effects after just one use.With demand rising and new channels opening, Reset Care plans to build on its momentum by scaling operations, deepening retail partnerships, and investing in customer education through social media and content marketing.About Reset CareReset Care is a wellness company focused on modern recovery solutions that support active, high-performing lifestyles. Its flagship product, Revival Shot, was developed by pharmacists using clinically studied ingredients to help customers feel better faster after drinking. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

