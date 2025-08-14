Supporting Families: Wholeview Direct Brings Expertise to Addiction Therapy

Evidence-based support, at home and beyond. Recovery Takes a Village

Wholeview Direct expands its family therapy program led by Frank Wells, LCSW, integrating relational family therapy and We The Village CRAFT training

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evidence-based CRAFT and relational therapy empower families with tools for sustainable healing

Wholeview Direct, a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services in New York, proudly introduces its enhanced family therapy program designed to empower families affected by substance use disorders. Dr. Sarah Church, Wholeview’s Founder and CEO, shared that “Addiction doesn’t just affect the person struggling with substances—it deeply impacts the people who love and care for them. Families often carry an enormous emotional burden, facing uncertainty, stress, and heartache. That’s why it’s so important to provide them with the skills and strategies to communicate effectively, set healthy boundaries, and support their loved one’s recovery.”

About the Enhanced Family Therapy Program

This comprehensive initiative combines relational family therapy and evidence-based CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training), under the expert leadership of Frank Wells, LCSW, with CRAFT therapy staff training pioneered by Jane Macky, MHC-LP, and We The Village.

We The Village, founded by Jane Macky, has advanced the field of family-centered addiction support through a series of National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA)-funded clinical trials. Their most recent large-scale research initiative evaluates the effectiveness of digitally delivered CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training) interventions, including automated and group-coached variants, compared to peer support models. These rigorously designed studies, with Jane Macky as Co-Investigator, leverage scalable online platforms to equip families and clinicians nationwide with evidence-based tools proven to improve treatment engagement and well-being for loved ones facing substance use disorders. This pioneering research collaboration truly places Wholeview Direct—and its partners—at the leading edge of effective, science-backed addiction recovery solutions.

Expert Leadership: Frank Wells, LCSW

Frank Wells, LCSW, serves as Program Lead for Wholeview Direct’s family programming. Wells is a teaching faculty member at the Ackerman Institute for the Family and former Director of Family Services at the Freedom Institute. He brings over a decade of family therapy experience in outpatient substance treatment and mental health therapy, leading multi-family groups and providing training to clinicians on best practices in family therapy and addiction treatment. Wells’ relational approach fosters healthier communication, sets constructive boundaries, and supports trauma recovery for families, disrupting harmful cycles and strengthening support systems crucial for recovery.

Science-Backed CRAFT Approach with Jane Macky and We The Village

The new program boasts the specialized training of 25 staff members in CRAFT therapy, led by Jane Macky, MHC-LP. As the founder and CEO of We The Village, Macky brings a wealth of experience in substance use disorders, CRAFT certification, and innovative digital health solutions. We The Village’s unique online programs, guide families through actionable, science-backed strategies, offering evidence-based skills and a supportive peer community. Through collaboration with We The Village and the NIDA-funded study, Wholeview Direct’s clinicians are fully equipped to deliver compassionate, effective care to families dealing with addiction.

Wholeview Direct’s family program is designed to:

● Support sustainable recovery: Involving families creates a reliable foundation for long-term success by improving communication and healing trauma.

● Utilize evidence-based methods: Relational family therapy and CRAFT are proven to increase treatment entry, enhance emotional well-being, and reduce stress and anxiety in family settings.

● Deliver measurable impact: Data from We The Village's full-scale RCT shows up to 69% of families see their loved ones enter treatment and 80% retention rates, significantly exceeding other intervention models.

Carly Moskowitz, LMHC, CASAC-G, Wholeview Direct's Clinical Director, oversees the program and stated, “Families are an essential part of the healing process. By integrating relational family therapy and CRAFT, we empower loved ones with tools rooted in empathy, structure, and evidence-based strategies. Our team is dedicated to helping families find hope and lasting change together.”

About Wholeview Direct

Wholeview Direct is committed to transforming addiction and mental health outcomes through innovative, compassionate, and science-based approaches. With highly trained professionals and expert partners like Frank Wells, LCSW, and Jane Macky, MHC-LP of We The Village, Wholeview Direct is an industry leader in family-centered addiction recovery. Our mission is to deliver accessible care that empowers individuals to achieve sustainable recovery with dignity and respect.

For more information about our Family Support services through Wholeview Direct or to schedule an evaluation, please call us directly at 212-204-8430, complete this form, and we’ll reach out to you, or book an appointment online here.

