Gulf and International Visitors Attend International Falcon Auction Amid Promising Investment Opportunities

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- witnesses rapid growth, reflected in the high turnout of visitors and participants at the International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA) 2025.The event serves as an economic, investment, and cultural platform that brings together elite breeders and enthusiasts from within the Kingdom and abroad, contributing to strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional hub in this promising sector.The auction, held in Malham north of Riyadh, has attracted notable participation from visitors and attendees across the Gulf and various countries. It offers a professionally organized setting with a vibrant heritage atmosphere, showcasing the richness of Saudi cultural traditions and boosting the sector’s appeal as a growing investment field.The auction runs through 25 August, with the participation of local and international falcon breeding farms, alongside dedicated pavilions for falcon care supplies and the “Falconer of the Future” pavilion for youth. It also features a range of accompanying activities that aim to raise awareness of national heritage and support the sustainability of the falconry sector both locally and internationally.The auction serves as an integrated economic platform that promotes ownership and investment in falcon breeding and production. Moreover, it offers a competitive environment marked by diverse breeds and high-quality offerings, contributing to the growth of the sector’s value chain and expanding its local and international base of enthusiasts.Rachel Phillips, a British resident in Riyadh for 15 years, expressed her amazement at the experience, noting that it was her first time attending the auction and describing the moment she held a falcon as “exceptional.”She said the event reflects the depth of Saudi heritage and the precision of its organization, adding that the displayed falcons exceeded her expectations in terms of quality and variety, and that the auction offers international visitors a rare opportunity to explore a promising investment market in one of the fastest-growing sectors.Qatari falconer Mehanna bin Mohammed Al-Dosari noted a significant improvement this year in ownership procedures and payment methods.He confirmed that this is his second time participating in the auction and his fourth overall in events organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, where he had previously secured top positions in both local and international falcon production rounds.

