Survey Finds Social Media Least Trusted Source for Skincare Brand Credibility

bareLUXE Skincare

Study of 237 U.S. consumers finds formal lab testing is the top driver of brand trust in skincare.

Shoppers aren’t gullible; they’re cautious, discerning, and tired of being sold to. This research shows that the path forward for beauty brands isn’t louder marketing, it’s evidence and honesty.” — Dr. Heather Smith

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new consumer survey from bareLUXE Skincare, led by founder and physician Dr. Heather Smith, reveals a stark disconnect between beauty marketing tactics and what actually drives consumer trust.The Skincare Brand Trust: An Exploratory Consumer Survey asked 237 U.S. skincare shoppers to rate how much various “trust signals” influence their confidence in a brand.Key findings include:Influencer reviews are the least trusted. Only 9.7% of shoppers view them as authentic, while 54.4% say they don’t trust them at all — believing most are paid or fake.Lab testing ranks highest. Formal lab results were the top credibility driver, with 56.1% of respondents saying they trust them as authentic.Skepticism runs deep. 80.6% of shoppers said they are unsure how much to trust positive customer reviews, and 15% believe media awards are fake or paid placements.Consumers say one thing but do another. Many claim to ignore hype, but admit repeated exposure to influencer or award content can still sway them.“Millions are spent on influencer campaigns, but this data suggests consumers see right through it,” said Dr. Smith. “The strongest trust builders are real transparency and proof of product performance.”The survey also highlighted hope for indie beauty brands. While consumers are skeptical of mass marketing signals, 92% said they are open to trying smaller or niche brands when products align with their needs and values.“In a world of hype, this research reinforces what we’ve believed all along,” added Dr. Smith. “For emerging brands like bareLUXE, credibility comes from science and authenticity, not flashy campaigns.”The full report, available on the bareLUXE website, offers deeper insights into the role of awards, reviews, certifications, and lab testing — along with practical takeaways for indie beauty founders navigating an increasingly skeptical marketplace.bareLUXE Skincare is a Canadian green beauty brand that specializes exclusively in high-performance oil serums. Founded by physician, Dr. Heather Smith, bareLUXE works to bring science, transparency, and sustainability into a niche often dominated by hype. The brand’s hero product — the Age Support Bakuchiol Serum — has become a standout plant-based alternative to retinol, reflecting bareLUXE’s commitment to evidence-based skincare. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, and crafted with a commitment to transparency, ethical sourcing, and plastic-free innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.