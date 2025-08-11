Black Foodie Finder Goes National, Partnering with Top Brands to Elevate Black Culinary Talent

Chef Recipe Demo at BFF Cookout by Black Foodie Finder Grilled Oysters BFF recipe

Premier Cultural Culinary Platform Launches Digital Business Services Partnership to Support Food Entrepreneurs at Every Stage

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Foodie Finder, the nation's premier platform for Black culinary culture, is going national — expanding corporate partnerships and launching new digital business services for food entrepreneurs. Recognized by CNBC, Entrepreneur, Black Enterprise, and MarketWatch, the platform is expanding through strategic partnerships — including a collaboration with Bossify Brands. It is also actively engaging with and seeking additional corporate alliances to strengthen its position as the leading connector of Black-owned food businesses with mainstream markets.The expansion reinforces Black Foodie Finder's mission as the largest curated platform dedicated to Black food culture, revolutionizing how Black culinary talent is discovered, celebrated, and supported across the United States. The platform's multi-faceted approach combines cutting-edge technology, authentic cultural storytelling, and strategic business partnerships to create unprecedented opportunities for Black food professionals.In a time when major cultural platforms are shifting focus, Black Foodie Finder ensures consistent celebration, investment, and economic opportunity for Black culinary talent — bridging cultural authenticity with mainstream opportunity at scale.Proven Industry Leadership and ImpactBlack Foodie Finder has established itself as the definitive authority in Black culinary culture, featuring over 10,000 Black-owned restaurants , chefs, and food businesses nationwide. The platform commands a massive social media presence with 1.3 million followers on Instagram, 300,000+ on TikTok, 100,000+ on Facebook, and strong engagement across Pinterest and other platforms for a total social reach of approximately 1.75 million. Additionally, the platform serves 65,000+ email subscribers and supports a rapidly growing Hey Foodies community featuring 500+ curated authentic recipes from top Black chefs and home cooks.Black Foodie Finder's national influence extends from features in CNBC, Entrepreneur, Black Enterprise, and MarketWatch to event coverage in major markets from Memphis and Houston to Atlanta, Orlando, Richmond, and Kansas City.The comprehensive ecosystem includes BlackFoodieFinder.com, the BlackChef.com professional directory, and the interactive Hey Foodies recipe community —together forming the world's largest curated Black-owned food directory and culinary marketplace.Comprehensive Business Support and Strategic GrowthStrategic partnerships deliver essential digital services to help Black-owned food businesses build and expand operations, including website development, digital marketing strategy, e-commerce solutions, and brand development focused on culinary business growth. The platform has partnered with leading brands such as BLK & Bold, Mountain Dew, Kingsford, and Goode Foods to create authentic culinary experiences that connect culture, community, and commerce.The platform's expansion focuses on corporate partnership integration, national event network expansion, and enhanced digital commerce capabilities.In a food industry where Black chefs and entrepreneurs remain underrepresented in mainstream partnerships, Black Foodie Finder bridges cultural authenticity with commercial opportunity. Leveraging advanced search capabilities and social media integration, the platform makes it easier for food enthusiasts to discover outstanding Black-owned establishments while fostering deeper connections through the Hey Foodies community's recipe sharing and cultural storytelling.About Black Foodie FinderFounded as the nation's premier platform dedicated to Black culinary culture, Black Foodie Finder operates the largest curated network of Black-owned food businesses and culinary professionals in America. Based in Memphis, Tennessee, the platform celebrates, supports, and amplifies Black excellence in the food industry while providing essential business growth services through strategic partnerships. Black Foodie Finder continues to seek partnerships with corporations, brands, and organizations that share its mission of elevating and investing in Black culinary excellence. Learn more at BlackFoodieFinder.com and join the movement celebrating Black culinary excellence nationwide.

